Deepinder Goyal Listens To Zomato User, Introduces Host Mode To Hide Menu Prices; Here's How It Works

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has considered LinkedIn user's suggestion and introduced a new feature called 'Host Mode' in the app which is designed to make ordering food for friends and family a little more comfortable. The incident dates nearly a week ago when Ayushmaan Agarwalla on LinkedIn suggested Goyal design the Zomato app in such a way that makes ordering food for guests less awkward during the festive season.

The proposed feature, he requested, should hide food prices while guests browse and place their orders as he believes that it would allow hosts to offer a more comfortable ordering experience.

Now,With Host Mode enabled, guests can browse menus and add their favourite dishes to the cart without seeing prices, while the host remains in control of the final bill.

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Zomato said that most people have experienced a situation where, when visiting someone's home and being offered the opportunity to order food, guests become overly considerate. They may hesitate to choose what they truly want, opting instead for the least expensive item or deferring the decision to the host. Hosts, however, typically have the opposite intention. Their priority is to ensure that guests feel comfortable, select dishes they genuinely enjoy, and do not concern themselves with the cost.

How Zomato's Host Mode Works:

To enable the host mode, ensure that you have updated the latest version of the app.

Switch on Host Mode by clicking on the 'Host Mode' chip on the homescreen header, the restaurant menu page, or under Profile > Your preferences.

Tap "Switch on Host Mode" to confirm.

Prices disappear across menus and the cart, and a message confirms: "All prices are hidden in Host Mode."

Guests add the dishes they want to the cart, without prices being revealed

The host taps "Exit host mode to review bill," authenticates with fingerprint or face lock, and sees the full bill, including savings, before tapping Place Order.

Only the host can bring the bill back, so the amount stays private until the host chooses to see it.

Host Mode was suggested by a Zomato customer on social media and went live on the app within 72 hours to make hosting easier for customers during the festive season.

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