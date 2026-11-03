Graphite India Q2 Results: Net Profit Grows Nearly 25% Despite One-Time Loss, Margin Expands Sharply

Graphite India Ltd.'s net profit jumped 24.7% year-on-year in the second quarter of FY27 despite registering a one-time loss, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 96 crore. In the year-ago period Graphite India had posted a net profit of Rs 77 crore. Revenue from operations rose 13.3% to Rs 826 crore from Rs 729 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

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Margins expanded sharply to 10% from 5.9% in the year ago period. The company registered a one-time loss of Rs 22 crore during the September quarter.

Graphite India (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 24.7% to Rs 96 crore versus Rs 77 crore.

Revenue up 13.3% to Rs 826 crore versus Rs 729 crore.

Ebitda up 93% to Rs 83 crore versus Rs 43 crore.

Margin at 10% versus 5.9%.

Reported a one-time loss of Rs 22 crore in Q2.

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