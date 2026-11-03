Emcure Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 34%, Revenue Up 24%

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd reported strong quarterly earnings for the September quarter, with net profit, revenue, and Ebitda registering double-digit growth compared with the corresponding period last year.

Net profit rose 33.7% year-on-year to Rs 326 crore, while revenue increased 24.2% to Rs 2,820 crore. Ebitda also grew 23.5% to Rs 587.3 crore, according to an exchange filing by the company on Tuesday.

The Ebitda margin, however, remained largely stable at 20.8%, compared with 20.9% in the year-ago quarter.

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Key Results Highlights

Net Profit: Increased 33.7% year-on-year to Rs 326 crore from Rs 244 crore.

Revenue: Rose 24.2% to Rs 2,820 crore from Rs 2,270 crore.

Ebitda: Grew 23.5% to Rs 587.3 crore from Rs 475.4 crore.

Ebitda Margin: Stood at 20.8%, compared with 20.9% in the year-ago quarter.

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International Business Leads Growth

Emcure's international business continued to drive growth, with revenue from overseas markets increasing 34.5% year-on-year during the quarter. Domestic revenue grew 12%, marking the second consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.

Within international markets, revenue from the rest of the world region increased 41.1%, while Europe and Canada reported growth of 36% and 24%, respectively. The company attributed domestic growth to strong performance in women's health, cardio-metabolic, and central nervous system therapies. Key brands, including Orofer XT, Orofer FCM, and Rosuvas EZ, reported growth of 39%, 39%, and 64%, respectively, according to IQVIA data.

Growth Across International Markets

In Europe, growth was supported by the existing business and new product launches, while Canada benefited from market share gains and recent launches. In the rest of the world markets, new product launches across Latin America, the CIS, Asia, and Africa supported growth. Emcure also highlighted that it received 20 approvals in these markets during the quarter.

Stock Price Performance

The stock has jumped over 9% in intraday trade after the announcement of the Q2 earnings. At around 2:35 p.m., the stock is trading at Rs 2,059.6 apiece on the NSE, gaining from its previous close at Rs 1,883.5.

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