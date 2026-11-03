Hardik Pandya For Arshdeep Singh? MI, PBKS Near IPL Trade Deal: Report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are reportedly closing in on a trade involving star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Arshdeep Singh ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) retention deadline.

Hardik has been linked with a move away from MI since the conclusion of IPL 2026, with multiple franchises reportedly holding talks over a potential deal.

However, according to a report in Sportstar, the top management of MI and PBKS have all but agreed to the proposed trade.

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The report added that MI will receive Arshdeep Singh and wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod in exchange for Hardik.

However, neither franchise has commented on the potential deal so far.

Hardik Pandya Trade: KKR, RR And CSK Also Showed Interest

Earlier reports suggested Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were all interested in getting hold of Hardik before the retention deadline. KKR were said to be the only franchise in advanced talks.

MI showed interest in buying Harshit Rana and Angkrish Raghuvanshi in exchange of Hardik but KKR were apparently not willing to let the duo go.

MI was being reported to be interested in RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi. But those talks didn't go very far.

Meanwhile, MI reportedly sought talented batter Ayush Mhatre in talks with CSK, but the Chennai-based franchise firmly rejected the proposal.

Hardik Pandya Injury Update

Hardik has been out of action since the end of IPL 2026. Several media reports have claimed that the all-rounder is unlikely to return to competitive cricket before IPL 2027.

PBKS Could Approach LSG For Mohsin Khan

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The reported deal between MI and PBKS could trigger a domino effect in the IPL trade market.

According to the report, PBKS could approach Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) over a potential trade for left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan, with Marcus Stoinis being offered in exchange.

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