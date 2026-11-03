Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Launched: Check Engine, Features, Variants And Prices

Royal Enfield has unveiled its biggest-displacement Himalayan motorcycle yet. The Himalayan 750, the brand's first 750cc motorcycle, was launched at EICMA 2026 in Milan on Tuesday.

It joins a family that began with the Himalayan 411 in 2016, followed by the Himalayan 450 in 2023 and the Himalayan 440 earlier this year.

The bike is powered by a new 743cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine. It produces 63 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm, with 90% of peak torque available from as low as 3,500 rpm. This is designed to deliver strong low- and mid-range pulling power across different terrains.

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Features And Tech

The adventure tourer gets five riding modes: Road, Road Sport, Rain, Trail and Custom. These adjust engine mapping, cornering ABS and lean-sensitive traction control. A six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) monitors the motorcycle's movement to support these rider assistance systems.

There's a 4-inch circular TFT display with integrated navigation and connectivity, along with cruise control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an immobiliser and a new 7-inch LED headlight.

Dimensions And Hardware

The Himalayan 750 has a seat height of 815mm, ground clearance of 205mm and a 17-litre fuel tank. It can carry a payload of up to 195kg.

Suspension duties are handled by Showa. Up front are fully adjustable 43mm USD forks with 190mm of travel, while the rear gets a Showa monoshock offering 175mm of wheel travel, with rebound damping and remote preload adjustment.

The motorcycle runs on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless tyre setup, with cast or spoked wheel options. It also gets dual-disc front brakes.

Other features include a five-position adjustable windscreen with 60mm of adjustment, separate rider and pillion seats, forged aluminium gear shift and rear brake levers, and magnesium engine covers.

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Himalayan 750 Variants And Prices

The Himalayan 750 comes in three versions, with the following introductory prices in Europe:

The cast-wheel variant, finished in Aztec Green, costs 7,390 Euros in Italy and 6,999 Pounds in the UK.

The spoked-wheel variant, available in Viking Bronze and Siberia White, is priced at Euros 7,790 in Italy and Pounds 7,299 in the UK.

The top-end Antarctic Silver variant costs Euros 9,290 in Italy and Pounds 8,699 in the UK. It comes with GIVI luggage, including a top box and panniers, along with heated grips, hand guards and an aluminium skid plate.

Bookings opened across Europe on November 3 through Royal Enfield's website and authorised dealerships.

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What Royal Enfield Said

B. Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors and CEO of Royal Enfield, said the Himalayan family has built a global community of over 3.2 lakh riders. He described the Himalayan 750 as a motorcycle designed for riders looking to cross borders, explore diverse terrains and take their adventures further.

Alongside the Himalayan 750, Royal Enfield also showcased the Continental GT 750, the Flying Flea S6 electric scrambler and a limited-edition Shotgun 650 'Son of a Gun' at EICMA 2026.

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