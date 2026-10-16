Royal Enfield Classic 650 Hypershift Launched: Price, Features And Limited-Edition Details

Royal Enfield has launched a limited-edition version of the Classic 650 to celebrate its 125th anniversary. Called the Hypershift, the motorcycle is priced at Rs 4.26 lakh (ex-showroom). Only 125 units will be offered in each of the Chennai-based company's key markets, including India, matching the milestone it celebrates.

How To Buy One

With limited units available, buyers will need to register their interest before placing an order. Registrations opened on October 16 at 2 pm and will close on October 28, when sales begin. Deliveries are expected to start in November.

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What Makes The Hypershift Special

The changes on the Hypershift are purely cosmetic. Its main highlight is a special paint finish, also called Hypershift, that appears red, green or gold depending on the viewing angle and lighting.

To mark the anniversary, the teardrop-shaped fuel tank features a 125-year crest. The pinstripes are hand-painted, while the side panels carry badges unique to this edition.

Same Engine And Hardware

Beneath the special paint, the Hypershift remains mechanically identical to the regular Classic 650, with no changes to its engine or hardware. It is powered by Royal Enfield's 648cc air-cooled parallel-twin engine, which is also used in the Interceptor 650 and other 650cc models from the brand. The engine produces 47hp and 52.3Nm of torque.

First launched in 2025, the Classic 650 is built on a chassis derived from the Super Meteor 650. The two motorcycles differ in their suspension setups. The Super Meteor gets an upside-down fork, while the Classic uses a conventional telescopic fork. At the rear, the Classic's twin shock absorbers offer 90mm of travel, compared with 101mm on the Super Meteor.

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How The Price Compares

The regular Classic 650 starts at Rs 3.68 lakh for the Vallam Red and Bruntingthorpe Blue variants, making the Hypershift Rs 58,000 more expensive. The Black Chrome variant, the most expensive standard version, costs Rs 3.82 lakh — Rs 44,000 less than the anniversary edition.

The Hypershift is priced just below the Super Meteor 650, currently Royal Enfield's most expensive 650cc motorcycle, which costs Rs 4.39 lakh. With no additional performance or mechanical upgrades, the premium for the Hypershift comes down to its distinctive paint finish, anniversary detailing and limited availability.

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