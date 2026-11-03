Take A Look Inside Farah Khan's Recently Renovated Bedroom, Her Designer Bag Collections

Farah Khan, who usually takes fans inside the homes of other celebrities alongside her popular house cook, Dilip Mukhiya, has opened the doors to her own luxurious Mumbai residence for the first time on her YouTube channel. Residing in Oberoi Sky Heights in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, the director gave a detailed tour of her personal multi-storey apartment following a gentle nudge from filmmaker Karan Johar.

In her recent vlog, when she asked Karan Johar to nominate a person's home or space for a revamping project, the director suggested she redo her own bedroom.

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Karan Johar advised, “Make it classy, neutral, and add a wall with elegant furnishings. Whatever you don't have and whatever you don't like, replace those elements and add better ones to your room.

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Inside Farah Khan's Revamped Bedroom

Farah's recently renovated bedroom has become a major highlight of her home. Taking all the pointers that Karan Johar shared seriously, Farah Khan transformed her dated bedroom into a luxurious, modern, and chic space.

She changed her black-and-white flooring to wooden floors. Instead of painting the walls, she added textured walnut-toned panels. Farah also got a new bed with a slightly lower headboard, exposing more of the walls and making the room appear bigger.

The director placed a rug beneath the bed and another beneath an orange-brown cushion bench kept at the entrance. Golden frames with fluted panels separated the private space from the glam room. She added a stylish vanity and a chest of drawers in the centre with a marble-finish surface to store her makeup. Farah Khan said that it was her favourite piece in the room.

Farah Khan's Kitchen And Living Area

The house has a sprawling living area featuring minimal furniture, including a red sofa, a side table adorned with Buddha idols and wooden flooring.

Another sitting area features a white sofa, a red carpet and a workspace that also houses several of Farah's awards. Opposite the white sofa is a beige couch decorated with yellow cushions.

Her kitchen is designed in an all-white palette, complemented by a black countertop and a large refrigerator.

Farah Khan's Luxury Handbag Collection

Panning towards the opposite wall, Farah gave viewers a look at her luxury designer handbag collection. Her collection includes luxury pieces from Louis Vuitton, Dior, Roberto Cavalli, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu and Saint Laurent, much of which has been gifted by her Karan Johar himself.

Some of the standout pieces include: Louis Vuitton OnTheGo MM Tote Bag (worth approximately Rs 3.6 lakh), Louis Vuitton Monogram Mahina Leather Hobo Bag (worth Rs 3.69 lakh), DiorTravel Nomad Pouch (around Rs 1.4 lakh), Roberto Cavalli Leather Hobo Bag with Fang Handle, which costs Rs 1.64 lakh, and Gucci Blondie Medium Top Handle/Shoulder Bag (worth approximately Rs 4.3 lakh).

There were also Bottega Veneta Knot Minaudière Clutch (around Rs 4.5 lakh), Saint Laurent Cassandre Envelope Wallet on Chain (worth approximately Rs 1.7 lakh) and Gucci Calfskin Large Rajah Chain Tote (Rs 2.35 lakh), among others.

During the vlog, Farah reminded Karan of the occasions on which he had gifted them, saying, “This you gifted me on my birthday, this for Yeh Dil Hai Mushkil, this for Rocky Aur Rani.”

Explaining why he gifts her so many luxury bags, Karan said, “Farah doesn't charge me any money for my songs, hence this is my way of paying her.”

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Farah Khan's home also features a luxurious Hermès Mosaique au 24 Gold Tart Platter, reportedly worth around Rs 60,000. Karan Johar was surprised to see the luxury brand in her home, saying, “I never thought that Farah will have something of this brand at her house.”

The Om Shanti Om director revealed that the platter had been gifted to her by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

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