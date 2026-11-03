Watch: UK PM Andy Burnham Falls During Cricket Match In Antigua

United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham slipped while playing cricket alongside legendary Caribbean batter Sir Viv Richards and local cricketers in Powells, Antigua.

Burnham slipped while attempting a risky single during the game. The UK prime minister is visiting the Caribbean nation for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Reacting to the incident, Burnham said his “running between the wickets needs to improve”.

“It's been a while since I played, you can tell, right,” he added.

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The cricket match offered a light-hearted moment during Burnham's visit to Antigua, where he is attending the two-day Commonwealth summit.

Andy Burnham To Discuss Britain's Role In Slave Trade

During the two-day summit, Burnham will hold talks with other Commonwealth leaders about whether Britain should apologise for its role in the slave trade.

Writing in The Guardian ahead of his trip, the UK prime minister said Britain was offering a structured dialogue with those affected by the transatlantic slave trade.

“We are offering a structured dialogue with those affected by the transatlantic slave trade,” Burnham wrote.

“Listening to calls for a formal apology on behalf of the British state will form an important part of this process and I am open to them,” he added.

The discussions will form an important part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which brings together leaders from across the Commonwealth.

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