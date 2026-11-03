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PM Modi Inaugurates Pune Metro Line 3, Says India's Metro Network Increased From 248 Km To 1,200 Km In Last 12 Years

Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone of four new metro corridors under Phase-II, involving a total investment of around Rs 21,800 crore.

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PM Modi Inaugurates Pune Metro Line 3, Says India's Metro Network Increased From 248 Km To 1,200 Km In Last 12 Years
Modi Inaugurates Pune Metro Pink Line Enhancing Urban Connectivity
Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India's operational metro network, which covered 248 km before 2014, now covers 1200 km, and stressed that better urban infrastructure would accelerate the country's economic growth.

“When the country gave the NDA the opportunity to serve in 2014, we set out with a resolve to ensure the ease of living and ease of transportation for the middle class living in cities,” Modi said, after inaugurating Pune Metro Line 3 (Pink Line) via video conferencing.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of four new metro corridors under Phase-II, involving a total investment of around Rs 21,800 crore.

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Modi inaugurated the 23-km-long Pink Line, built at a cost of over Rs 8,300 crore. The corridor will connect Hinjewadi IT hub to the District Court Metro station.

It is expected to improve the daily commute for thousands of IT professionals, ease traffic congestion and reduce dependence on private vehicles.

The Pink Line will be run by women operators. Around 30 per cent of its electricity requirements will be met through solar power.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of Pune Metro Phase-II, estimated to cost around Rs 13,500 crore. The phase will comprise four corridors — Lines 2A, 2B, 4 and 4A — covering key residential, commercial and IT hubs across the city.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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