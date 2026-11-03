Pfizer Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 66% To Rs 313 Crore Boosted By One-Time Gain; Revenue Up 14% YoY

- Pfizer's net profit rose 65.76% to Rs 313.25 crore in Q2FY27, boosted by a one-time gain
- Revenue from operations grew 13.6% to Rs 726.86 crore in the second quarter year-on-year
- EBITDA increased 13.6% to Rs 261.3 crore, with a slight margin improvement to 35.9%
Pfizer reported strong growth in its net profit for the second fiscal second quarter ended September 2026, led by one-time gain.
The pharma major posted a net profit of Rs 313.25 crore in Q2FY27, registering a growth of 65.76% from Rs 189.02 crore in the year-ago period. Bottomline was boosted by one-time exceptional gain of Rs 132 crore in Q2.
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The company's revenue from operations during the September quarter grew 13.6% to Rs 726.86 crore from Rs 642.34 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
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At the operational front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 13.6% to Rs 261.3 crore from Rs 229.9 crore, while EBITDA margin improved marginally to 35.9% from 35.8% YoY.
Pfizer Share Price Performance
Pfizer share price has remained flat in one month but has fallen 21% in three months. The pharma stock has declined 17% in six months and has dropped 25% over the past one year.
Pfizer share price rallied after the announement of Q2 results. At 2:40 PM, Pfizer share price was trading 5.01% higher at Rs 3,820.00 apiece on the BSE.
(More to come)
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