What Is Zomato's 'Mehmaan Mode'? Here's All You Need To Know

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal backed a LinkedIn user's suggestion for a new feature called 'Mehmaan Mode', designed to make ordering food for guests less awkward during the festive season. LinkedIn user Ayushmaan Agarwalla proposed the feature, which would hide food prices while guests browse and place their orders, allowing hosts to offer a more comfortable ordering experience.

In his LinkedIn post, Agarwalla wrote, “I have a small feature recommendation. Zomato should have a simple 'mehmaan mode'.”

Goyal responded positively to the suggestion, confirming that the feature would be rolled out within the week.

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"Thanks for the suggestion. Shipping it this week. Wish you the happiest festive season," Goyal wrote.

ALSO READ: A LinkedIn User Suggested Zomato's 'Mehmaan Mode'. Here's What Deepinder Goyal Responded

What Is Zomato's 'Mehmaan Mode'?

Agarwalla's proposed 'Mehmaan Mode' would allow hosts to hide food prices on the Zomato app when inviting guests to order food. The idea is to let the host pass their phone around so guests can browse the menu and place their orders without feeling conscious about the cost of their choices.

Once everyone has placed their orders, the host can take the phone back and complete the payment. This would help avoid the awkwardness that can arise when guests see prices while ordering food at someone else's home.

Explaining the need for the feature, Agarwalla said he had increasingly noticed hosts passing their phones around to let guests place orders.

“No price, no embarrassment and no hesitation. Especially useful in the festive season,” he wrote.

The post also prompted internet users to share their views on the proposed feature. While many welcomed the suggestion, others questioned its practicality, with some users also taking the opportunity to poke fun at Zomato's rival food delivery platform, Swiggy.

"Amazing suggestion, will surely avoid all the possible awkwardness," one user wrote.

Another user questioned whether hosts would be comfortable paying a potentially higher bill if guests ordered without seeing prices.

"This assumes the host to be truely benevolent/rich who cares more about awkwardness than money and does not mind paying a high bill once all the guests have placed orders not thinking of price. If hosts see spend increasing with Mehmaan Mode on vs off, some of them might not turn it on again!," the user commented.

Meanwhile, a third user tagged the rival platform, writing, "Swiggy take notes."

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