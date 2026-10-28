Did Ramayana Post-Credit Scene Tease Sunny Deol As Lord Hanuman? Fans Think So

The Ramayana teaser had barely dropped when fans began asking the question everyone seemed to have on their minds: Where is Hanuman? Where is Sunny Deol?

While Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana grabbed attention, the absence of Sunny Deol's much-anticipated portrayal of Hanuman became one of the biggest talking points on social media. Fans wanted a glimpse of the actor as the mighty vanara warrior, but the teaser offered no such reveal.

Now, it appears there may finally be a lead.

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Sunny Deol's much-anticipated appearance as Lord Hanuman in Ramayana may have finally been teased courtesy of a special screening of the Nitesh Tiwari mythological epic in Los Angeles.

According to a post shared by Rama's Screen on X, the film features a post-credit sequence teasing a character fans have been eagerly waiting to see. The post also hinted at the excitement surrounding the sequel, expected to arrive in 2028. “Yes, Ramayana Rise of a Legend has a post-credit scene. And the post-credit scene teases that one iconic character that you've all been anticipating. You know who I am talking about. Can't wait for the sequel in 2028.”

While the makers have not officially confirmed the details of the scene, fans' reactions have added to the curiosity surrounding Sunny Deol's role in the film.

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A fan page dedicated to Kannada superstar Yash claimed that the video is from a post-credit scene on X. The text attached to it read, “Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman In The Post Credit Scenes Of #Ramayana.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

The project has attracted attention for its scale and international ambitions. Malhotra has previously revealed that the combined budget for both instalments is more than Rs 4,000 crore.

The first part will be released on November 5.

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