Toyota Kirloskar Motors has launched the all-new Innova HyCross in India, describing it as the country's first flex hybrid electric vehicle. The MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) comes at an introductory price of Rs 19.9 lakh.

Speaking at the launch, Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director and CEO of Toyota Kirloskar Motors, said the Innova HyCross flex hybrid electric vehicle is also capable of running on E85 fuel. It will be manufactured in Bengaluru.

Flex-Fuel Hybrid Powertrain

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The highlight is the powertrain. With this model, Toyota has introduced India's first flex hybrid electric vehicle, which gives customers the flexibility to use fuels ranging from E20 to E85. According to Toyota, it is the first MPV in its segment to get a flex-fuel compatible strong hybrid electric powertrain, which the company claims offers "unmatched torque and power".

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The powertrain works with an eDrive system with sequential shift, and drivers can pick from three drive modes.

Design

The MPV gets a new front fascia and a fresh grille design with fog lights. Its projector LED headlamps come with integrated double-stacked DRLs, which Toyota says give it a sophisticated yet aggressive stance. At the rear, double-stacked tail lamps carry the same design theme.

Cabin And Comfort

Toyota says the cabin offers generous space and comfort for long journeys. Infotainment is handled by a 31.2 cm screen, and the MPV gets dual-zone automatic climate control.

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The driver's seat comes with 8-way power adjustment and a memory function, and the seats are ventilated. The MPV also gets powered ottoman seats and a panoramic sunroof.

Music, podcasts and FM can be played through a premium nine-speaker JBL system with a subwoofer. Toyota says the boot offers ample space for family luggage on long trips.

Safety

The Innova HyCross is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), which Toyota says improves awareness of traffic and road conditions. It also gets six SRS airbags.

Colours

Toyota's video shows the MPV in five shades: Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica and Blackish Ageha Glass Flake.

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