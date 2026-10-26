Hyundai Bayon Launched In India; Check Prices, Milage And Other Specifications

Hyundai Motor India has launched the Hyundai Bayon in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned between the Hyundai Venue and Creta in the company's SUV lineup, the Bayon is manufactured in India for domestic sales and exports to around 50 international markets. India is the first market to receive the new SUV.

The Hyundai Bayon is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated MPi petrol engine that produces 115 PS of power and 143.8 Nm of torque.

The engine is paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or an Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT/CVT) automatic. The automatic variant has a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl. Hyundai has also confirmed a CNG version, expected to arrive in January 2027.

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Dimensions and Design

The SUV measures 4,245 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and 1,605 mm in height. It has a 2,600 mm wheelbase and 205 mm of ground clearance. These dimensions are designed to provide a spacious cabin, including comfortable rear-seat legroom and kneeroom.

Inside, the Bayon features a dual-tone cabin, including Black and Olive Grey colour options, along with a two-tone D-cut steering wheel. Rear passengers get two-step seat adjustment and a centre armrest with cup holders.

Features and Technology

The Hyundai Bayon comes equipped with dual 12.3-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters and three selectable driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport. The CVT variants also feature Dash Boost Mode for improved acceleration response during overtaking.

Connectivity features include Hyundai Bluelink, offering more than 70 connected-car functions, along with over-the-air (OTA) software updates and a generative AI-powered voice assistant.

Safety Features

Safety equipment includes six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child-seat mounts and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The ADAS suite uses multiple sensors and radars to support driver-assistance functions.

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With its petrol and upcoming CNG powertrains, modern technology and extensive safety equipment, the Hyundai Bayon expands the brand's SUV portfolio in India while also serving as an export model for international markets.

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