The seventh round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 will be played on Thursday, November 26, with several top domestic teams in action in India's premier domestic T20 competition.

A total of 16 matches will be played across the Elite Division's four groups. Teams including Mumbai, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Bengal will be looking to finish the group stage on a strong note and strengthen their chances of progressing to the next stage.

The Elite group-stage matches will conclude with this round. The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the Super League stage, which is scheduled to begin on November 30.

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The tournament features 38 teams, with 32 competing in the Elite Division and six in the Plate Division. The Plate competition has already concluded, with its final played on November 24.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026: Seventh Round Schedule

The seventh round will feature 16 matches in the Elite Division on November 26. Here is the complete schedule:

Elite Division Fixtures

Time (IST) Match 8:00 AM Uttarakhand vs Mumbai 8:30 AM Madhya Pradesh vs Puducherry 9:00 AM Jammu and Kashmir vs Haryana 9:00 AM Karnataka vs Baroda 11:00 AM Bengal vs Rajasthan 11:00 AM Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha 11:00 AM Delhi vs Railways 11:00 AM Kerala vs Himachal Pradesh 1:30 PM Chandigarh vs Jharkhand 1:30 PM Hyderabad vs Odisha 1:30 PM Maharashtra vs Andhra 1:30 PM Punjab vs Bihar 4:30 PM Gujarat vs Goa 4:30 PM Mizoram vs Uttar Pradesh 4:30 PM Saurashtra vs Tamil Nadu 4:30 PM Tripura vs Assam

Where To Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Live Telecast?

Selected matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. However, not every match of the tournament will be available on television.

Where To Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Live Streaming?

Selected matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026: Defending Champions

Jharkhand are the defending champions of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They won their maiden title in the 2025-26 season after defeating Haryana by 69 runs in the final.

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Ishan Kishan played a crucial role in the title win, scoring 101 runs off 49 deliveries in the final as Jharkhand posted 262/3. Anukul Roy was named Player of the Tournament.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026: Tournament Final

The Elite Division group stage will conclude on November 26, with the Super League scheduled to begin on November 30. The tournament will culminate with the final on December 6, 2026.

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