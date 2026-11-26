Asian markets traded higher on Thursday, November 26, as investors assessed fresh US tariff proposals targeting 14 economies over alleged structural excess manufacturing capacity, alongside mixed overnight cues from Wall Street.

Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.7%, while the broader Topix gained 0.82%. South Korea's Kospi climbed 2%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%.

US Proposes Fresh Tariffs On 14 Economies, India Faces Up To 25%

The US Trade Representative (USTR) on November 25 proposed new Section 301 tariffs on 14 economies, including India, China, Japan and South Korea, over alleged structural excess manufacturing capacity.

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India faces proposed tariffs of up to 25%, which could be reduced to 17% if a responsive trade agreement is reached. Vietnam faces the highest proposed rate of up to 35%, while China could face duties of up to 20% on most goods, with a higher fallback rate in certain circumstances.

The proposed rates are not yet in effect. The USTR has invited public comments until January 5, 2027, with hearings scheduled to begin on January 25, 2027.

South Korea's Kospi Rises Despite Bank Of Korea Rate Hike

South Korea's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.25%, its highest level in two years, in line with economists' expectations.

The decision came as inflation remained elevated at 2.8% in October, above the Bank of Korea's 2% target. Meanwhile, the country's GDP expanded 3.4% YoY in the third quarter, exceeding expectations and providing policymakers room to tighten monetary policy.

Wall Street Recovers From Sharp Sell-Off

Overnight, US markets ended mixed after recovering sharply from intraday losses. The Dow Jones gained 0.33% to 50,182.95, recovering from a decline of more than 1,100 points. The Nasdaq fell 0.62%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.25%.

On the economic front, US third-quarter GDP growth was revised higher to 4.3% from 3.4%, marking its fastest expansion in three years.

However, core PCE inflation accelerated to 3.3% in October from 3.1% in September, exceeding expectations of 3.2%.

Meanwhile, the US 10-year Treasury yield fell nearly 12 basis points to 4.81%, its lowest level since September 8, as investors sought safe-haven assets amid market volatility.

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