The Indian stock market is expected to extend rally and open higher on Thursday, following strong global cues. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 26,071 level, a premium of nearly 134 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.

In the previous session, the domestic equity market staged a strong rebound, with the benchmark indices rallying 1.8% each.

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“The sharp recovery following Monday's correction suggests that underlying buying interest remains intact, although some consolidation cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, the ongoing sectoral rotation is likely to keep stock-specific opportunities alive,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking.

Here are five key factors that are likely to drive the Indian stock market today:

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded higher on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.80%, while the Topix rose 1.04%. South Korea's Kospi jumped 2.05%, while the Kosdaq Index rallied 2.49%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.

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Wall Street

The US stock market ended mixed on Wednesday as selloff in AI-related stocks and new US tariff proposals hit sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 164.25 points, or 0.33%, to 50,182.95, while the S&P 500 fell 18.31 points, or 0.25%, to 7,182.78. The Nasdaq Composite closed 147.73 points, or 0.62%, lower at 23,585.80

Trump Tariffs

The United States has proposed 17% tariffs on India as a part of a broader tariff framework unveiled following trade investigations by Washington. The US has proposed tariffs of up to 20% on the European Union and at least 20% on China.

Gold Rate Today

Gold prices fell after US inflation data raised bets of further interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Spot gold price declined 0.2% to $3,578.72 an ounce, while silver price rose 0.6% to $41.51.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices held a two-day gain amid supply disruption concerns. Brent crude futures rose 0.15% to $94.75 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $84.18 a barrel, up 0.60%.

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