Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana saw a sharp drop at the domestic box office on Day 21, collecting Rs 9.60 crore net across 15,700 shows. The all-language tally was down 45.1% from the Rs 17.50 crore the film earned on Day 20, a decline of Rs 7.90 crore. The latest figures took its total India net collection to Rs 982.55 crore and its India gross to Rs 1,173.60 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The Hindi version remained the film's biggest contributor, bringing in Rs 6.75 crore net from 13,463 shows. It accounted for just over 70% of the day's domestic earnings and recorded 10.9% occupancy. Malayalam contributed Rs 1.10 crore from 811 shows and posted the highest occupancy among the five versions at 27.1%.

The Kannada version earned Rs 75 lakh from 448 shows, with 22.4% occupancy. Tamil followed with Rs 70 lakh from 565 shows and 23.3% occupancy, while Telugu collected Rs 30 lakh from 413 shows and registered 17.5% occupancy. Across all five languages, Ramayana averaged Rs 6,115 in net collections per show on Day 21.

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Ramayana's Week 3 and Worldwide Box Office Collections

Ramayana closed its third week with Rs 118.80 crore net and Rs 141.45 crore gross in India. The film is now Rs 17.45 crore short of the Rs 1,000 crore mark in domestic net collections.

Overseas, the film added Rs 6 crore on Day 21, taking its cumulative international gross to Rs 582 crore. Combined with its domestic gross, that lifted the worldwide collection to Rs 1,755.60 crore. Overseas markets account for roughly a third of that total. The worldwide figure reflects gross ticket sales in both India and overseas markets, while the 45.1% day-on-day decline measures the change in India net collections across all five language versions.

About Ramayana

Ramayana featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. It follows Lord Ram's journey, his exile, the abduction of Sita by Ravana and the ensuing battle between the forces of good and evil.

The film's music has been composed by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman, while Terry Notary and Guy Norris are part of the action team. It also features actors Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta, among others.

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