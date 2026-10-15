Stock Market Today, GIFT Nifty Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 To Open Flat; Kospi Crashes 8%, Nikkei 4%; Nestle, Tech Mahindra Q2 In Focus
Stock Market Live: Asian markets were trading lower in early trade, with Japan's Nikkei 225 plunging 3.3%, South Korea's Kospi tumbling 5.7%, the Topix declining 1.80% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipping 0.42%.
Stock Market Live, October 15, 2026: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to remain under pressure on Thursday, tracking weak global cues, escalating Middle East tensions, persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) selling, elevated crude oil prices and hotter-than-expected US inflation data.
At 6:55 am, GIFT Nifty Futures were trading 25.5 points lower at 22,623, indicating a muted start for the bourses.
In the previous session, the BSE Sensex declined 251.89 points, or 0.34%, to close at 72,781.89, while the Nifty 50 settled 99.25 points, or 0.44%, lower at 22,622.70. The Bank Nifty index ended at 55,316, down 165.05 points, or 0.30%.
Asian markets were trading lower in early trade, with Japan's Nikkei 225 plunging 3.3%, South Korea's Kospi tumbling 5.7%, the Topix declining 1.80% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipping 0.42%.
Overnight, US markets ended lower after hotter-than-expected September inflation data heightened concerns over the interest-rate outlook. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.88%, the S&P 500 declined 1.11%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.09%.
Crude Oil Prices Today
Brent crude traded near $106 per barrel on Thursday, holding recent gains as escalating hostilities in the Middle East and Eastern Europe heightened concerns over supply disruptions.
A container ship sank in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday after being struck by unidentified projectiles, while Iran-backed Houthi forces continued missile and drone attacks across Saudi Arabia. More oil tankers are avoiding their usual crude-loading areas, signalling disruptions to export operations amid increased Iranian attacks on shipping.
Meanwhile, Russia accused Ukraine of striking two oil refineries on Wednesday, including the 400,000-barrel-per-day Ryazan facility, in violation of an energy ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump.
In the US, American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed that crude inventories fell by 11.1 million barrels last week, marking the steepest decline since June 2025.
Q2 Results
48 companies will declare their earnings today.
360 One Wam, 5Paisa Capital, Advik Capital, Alok Industries, Angel One, Armee Infotech, Avenique, BFL Asset Finvest, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Carnation Industries, CCL Products (India), City Pulse Multiventures, Cyient DLM, DB Corp, Fedbank Financial Services, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Heritage Foods, IIFL Finance, Indian Bank, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Jio Financial Services, Kabra Extrusiontechnik, Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty, L&T Finance, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Metro Brands, MPF Systems, Mangalam Worldwide, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems, Nestle India, Orient Electric, Oriental Hotels, Persistent Systems, Polycab India, SBC Exports, Shree Krishna Infrastructure, South Indian Bank, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Tata Communications, Tech Mahindra, Tips Music, Tuni Textile Mills, UCO Bank, USG Tech Solutions, Vipul, Wipro.
Stock Market Live: Geoffrey Dennis Says Rupee Stability Key For Return Of Foreign Flows
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Geoffrey Dennis said rupee stabilisation is crucial for attracting investors back into Indian markets.
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He said it may still take some time before foreign institutional investor (FII) flows return meaningfully to India.
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Dennis added that India could remain a relatively safer market for investors within the emerging-market universe.
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He expects some of the losses witnessed in emerging markets to unwind over time.
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Dennis noted that US 10-year bond yields have been declining over the past few days.
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According to him, a significant correction in US corporate bond markets may be required before broader market conditions normalise.
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He said higher US inflation is emerging as a bigger concern for financial markets and believes US CPI remains too high for the Federal Reserve to comfortably maintain its rate target trajectory.
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Dennis suggested that developments in US inflation, bond yields and currency markets will continue to influence capital flows into emerging markets, including India.
Stock Market Live: Mphasis Receives Revised Tax Demand Of Rs 2,418 Crore
- Mphasis said the Income Tax Department has revised its tax demand to Rs 2,418 crore from Rs 2,287 crore.
- The company received a rectification order from the Bengaluru tax authority.
Stock Market Live: NLC India's Arm Wins Hooghly BESS Project
- A subsidiary of NLC India has won a bid for the Hooghly 50 MW/200 MWh Battery Energy Storage System project.
Stock Market Live: Godavari Biorefineries Receives Patent For Cancer Treatment Application
- Godavari Biorefineries said its patent application titled "5-Hydroxy-1,4-Naphthalenedione" has been granted.
- The patent relates to cancer treatment.
Stock Market Live: Netflix To Lay Off About 6% Of Workforce In Biggest Job Cuts In Years
- Netflix plans to lay off about 6% of its workforce, or nearly 1,000 employees, as part of broader organisational changes, PTI reported.
- Co-CEOs Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos said the job cuts will primarily impact the company's product, technology, legal and human resources teams.
- The company said it remains financially strong but needs to be disciplined in allocating people and resources as it invests in future growth areas.
- According to regulatory filings, Netflix had around 16,000 full-time employees globally at the end of 2025.
- The layoffs mark the streaming giant's largest round of job cuts in several years.
- Netflix reported second-quarter profit of $3.4 billion on revenue of $12.56 billion, up 9% and 13%, respectively, from a year earlier, according to PTI.
Stock Market Live: GSPL Transmission Price Band Raised To 20%
- The price band for GSPL Transmission has been increased from 5% to 20%.
Stock Market Live: Shringar House Of Mangalsutra Price Band Cut To 10%
- The price band for Shringar House Of Mangalsutra has been revised from 20% to 10%.
Stock Market Live: GMM Pfaudler, HLE Glascoat, Shukra Pharmaceuticals Exit ASM List
- GMM Pfaudler, HLE Glascoat and Shukra Pharmaceuticals will be excluded from the ASM Framework.
Stock Market Live: Servotech Renewable Says Two Employees Arrested In Fraud Probe
- Servotech Renewable Power System said two employees have been arrested in connection with a fraud investigation.
- The probe relates to an alleged fraud of around Rs 2-2.5 crore.
Stock Market Live: Enviro Infra Bags Rs 228 Crore Wind Power Project Order
- Enviro Infra Engineers received an EPC order worth Rs 228 crore from Arie Energy.
- The order is for development of a 100 MW Ajani Wind Power Project.
- Execution is scheduled by July 2027.
Stock Market Live: Hyundai Motor Inaugurates Talegaon Plant; Plans Rs 11,000 Crore Investment
- Hyundai Motor India inaugurated its manufacturing facility at Talegaon, Pune.
- The company plans to invest up to Rs 11,000 crore in phases.
- Capacity is expected to expand from 1.7 lakh units annually to 3.2 lakh units by 2030.
Stock Market Live: IFGL Refractories Terminates Marvel JV Agreement
- IFGL Refractories has terminated its Marvel JV agreement.
- The company said Marvel did not infuse capital and IFGL continues to hold 100% stake in the JV.
Stock Market Live: Lloyds Metals To Raise Rs 3,000 Crore Through NCDs
- Lloyds Metals & Energy will raise Rs 3,000 crore via non-convertible debentures.
- The company will also raise $130 million through dollar-denominated notes.
Stock Market Live: NIIT Appoints Anish Kumar Sarkar As CEO
- NIIT has appointed Anish Kumar Sarkar as Chief Executive Officer.
- Pankaj Prabhakar Jathar has resigned as CEO.
Stock Market Live: Shriram Finance Denies Reports Of MUFG Taking Majority Control
- Shriram Finance denied media reports regarding MUFG acquiring a majority control stake.
- The company said the reports are based on speculation.
Stock Market Live: Trident Re-Appoints Rahul Roongta As Group CFO
- Trident said Rahul Roongta has rejoined the company as Group Chief Financial Officer.
Stock Market Live: Hathway Cable Profit Drops 44% Despite Revenue Growth
- Hathway Cable & Datacom reported Q2 net profit of Rs 10.2 crore, down 44.1% YoY.
- Revenue rose 5.7% YoY to Rs 567.5 crore.
- EBITDA declined 27.4% YoY to Rs 58.7 crore.
- EBITDA margin fell to 10.4% from 15.1%.
Stock Market Live: MRPL Q2 Profit Doubles Sequentially; Margins Improve Sharply
- MRPL reported Q2 net profit of Rs 1,901 crore, compared with Rs 946 crore in Q1.
- Revenue declined 15.1% QoQ to Rs 32,516 crore.
- EBITDA rose to Rs 3,279 crore from Rs 1,317 crore.
- EBITDA margin improved to 10.1% from 3.4%.
- The company reported a one-time loss of Rs 119 crore versus a gain of Rs 472 crore in Q1.
Stock Market Live: Thomas Cook's Canadian Step-Down Subsidiary Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging Voluntarily Dissolved
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Thomas Cook (India) said its Canadian step-down subsidiary, Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging, has been voluntarily dissolved.
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The development was disclosed by the company in an exchange filing.
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The dissolution pertains to the company's Canadian step-down subsidiary and has been completed through a voluntary process.
Stock Market Live: AXISCADES' US Arm To Acquire Assets Of ITSJ Group For Rs 67 Crore
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AXISCADES Technologies said its US step-down subsidiary XIDA will acquire substantially all business assets of ITSJ Group, Inc. for Rs 67 crore, according to an exchange filing.
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The proposed acquisition is aimed at expanding XIDA's capabilities and strengthening its presence in the relevant business segments.
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The transaction involves the acquisition of substantially all operating business assets of ITSJ Group, Inc.
Stock Market Live: ICICI Lombard Q2 Profit Rises 15%; Announces Interim Dividend
- ICICI Lombard General Insurance reported Q2 net profit of Rs 946 crore, up 15.4% YoY from Rs 820 crore.
- Net premium earned rose 17.7% YoY to Rs 6,652 crore from Rs 5,652 crore.
- The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.
Stock Market Live: Smartworks Coworking Files NCLT Application For Share Capital Reduction
- Smartworks Coworking Spaces has filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi Bench, seeking approval for a proposed reduction of share capital.
- The company has e-filed the application as part of the process for obtaining regulatory sanction for the proposed capital reduction.
Stock Market Live: AXISCADES Technologies Completes Acquisition Of Ulosia Holding AG
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AXISCADES Technologies has completed the acquisition of a 100% stake in Ulosia Holding AG, according to an exchange filing.
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The acquisition marks the completion of the transaction announced earlier by the company.
Stock Market Live: ACME Solar Forms Wholly Owned Subsidiary In UAE
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ACME Solar Holdings has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Renewables FZCO, in the United Arab Emirates, according to an exchange filing.
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The company said ACME Renewables FZCO will serve as a platform to support its renewable energy business and international growth initiatives.
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The development was disclosed through an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: Emmvee Photovoltaic Q2 Profit Surges 61%
- Emmvee Photovoltaic reported Q2 net profit of Rs 382 crore, up 60.5% YoY.
- Revenue increased 39.3% YoY to Rs 1,576 crore.
- EBITDA rose 39.3% YoY to Rs 556 crore.
- EBITDA margin remained flat at 35.3%.
Stock Market Live: CEAT Revenue Grows 26%, Profit Declines
- CEAT reported Q2 revenue of Rs 4,762 crore, up 26.2% YoY.
- Net profit fell 39.8% to Rs 112 crore from Rs 186 crore.
- EBITDA declined 9.1% YoY to Rs 457 crore.
- EBITDA margin contracted to 9.6% from 13.3%.
Stock Market Live: Jio Platforms Files RHP; IPO Opens Oct. 21
- Jio Platforms has filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) with the Registrar of Companies.
- The IPO will open on Oct. 21 and close on Oct. 23.
- Anchor bidding will take place on Oct. 19.
- Price band has been fixed at Rs 1,065-1,119 per share.
- Employees will receive a Rs 54 per share discount.
- Issue lot size is 12 shares.
Stock Market Live: Bajaj Consumer Profit Jumps 66%; Margin Expands
- Bajaj Consumer Care reported Q2 net profit of Rs 70.2 crore, up 65.9% YoY from Rs 42.3 crore.
- Revenue rose 25.5% YoY to Rs 333 crore.
- EBITDA increased 72.1% YoY to Rs 82.3 crore.
- EBITDA margin improved to 24.7% from 18%.
Stock Market Live: Tata Technologies Q2 Profit Slips Sequentially
- Tata Technologies reported Q2 net profit of Rs 171 crore, down 5.2% QoQ from Rs 181 crore.
- Revenue rose 2% QoQ to Rs 1,699 crore from Rs 1,665 crore.
- EBIT declined 1.2% QoQ to Rs 219 crore.
- EBIT margin stood at 12.9% versus 13.3% in Q1.
Stock Market Live: HDB Financial Services Q2 Profit Rises 34%; Declares Interim Dividend
- HDB Financial Services reported Q2 net profit of Rs 780 crore, up 34.3% YoY from Rs 581 crore.
- Revenue increased 10.1% YoY to Rs 5,005 crore from Rs 4,545 crore.
- The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share.
Stock Market Live: BHEL Q2 Profit More Than Doubles To Rs 821 Crore
- BHEL reported Q2 net profit of Rs 821 crore, compared with Rs 375 crore a year ago.
- Revenue rose 23.8% YoY to Rs 9,300 crore from Rs 7,512 crore.
- EBITDA increased 76.7% YoY to Rs 1,026 crore from Rs 581 crore.
- EBITDA margin expanded to 11% from 7.7%.
Stock Market Live: Q2 Results Will Remain In Focus Today, Wipro, Nestle, Tech Mahindra Eyed
- 48 companies will declare their earnings today.
- 360 One Wam, 5Paisa Capital, Advik Capital, Alok Industries, Angel One, Armee Infotech, Avenique, BFL Asset Finvest, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Carnation Industries, CCL Products (India), City Pulse Multiventures, Cyient DLM, DB Corp, Fedbank Financial Services, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Heritage Foods, IIFL Finance, Indian Bank, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Jio Financial Services, Kabra Extrusiontechnik, Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty, L&T Finance, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Metro Brands, MPF Systems, Mangalam Worldwide, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems, Nestle India, Orient Electric, Oriental Hotels, Persistent Systems, Polycab India, SBC Exports, Shree Krishna Infrastructure, South Indian Bank, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Tata Communications, Tech Mahindra, Tips Music, Tuni Textile Mills, UCO Bank, USG Tech Solutions, Vipul, Wipro
Stock Market Live: US Markets End Lower
- US markets ended lower on Wednesday, with all the indices ending lower, on the back of hotter-than-expected inflation data.
- The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.88%, the S&P 500 declined 1.11%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.09%.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Under Pressure
- Asian markets were trading lower, tracking weaker US markets.
- Nikkei plunged 3.6%, Kospi 6.5%, Topix 1.8%, and ASX 200 0.33%
Stock Market Live: Welcome To The Live Coverage Of Markets Today
Track all the key stock market updates on October 15, including Q2 FY27 earnings, block and bulk deals, dividend announcements, corporate actions, brokerage calls, order wins and exchange filings.
Follow major price movements across stocks, including Wipro, Nestle India, Polycab, Tech Mahindra, HDFC AMC and Persistent Systems as they remain in focus ahead of Q2 numbers, alongside macroeconomic data, FII/DII activity and global market cues.
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