Stock Market Today, GIFT Nifty Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 To Open Flat; Kospi Crashes 8%, Nikkei 4%; Nestle, Tech Mahindra Q2 In Focus

Stock Market Live, October 15, 2026: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to remain under pressure on Thursday, tracking weak global cues, escalating Middle East tensions, persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) selling, elevated crude oil prices and hotter-than-expected US inflation data.

At 6:55 am, GIFT Nifty Futures were trading 25.5 points lower at 22,623, indicating a muted start for the bourses.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex declined 251.89 points, or 0.34%, to close at 72,781.89, while the Nifty 50 settled 99.25 points, or 0.44%, lower at 22,622.70. The Bank Nifty index ended at 55,316, down 165.05 points, or 0.30%.

Asian markets were trading lower in early trade, with Japan's Nikkei 225 plunging 3.3%, South Korea's Kospi tumbling 5.7%, the Topix declining 1.80% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipping 0.42%.

Overnight, US markets ended lower after hotter-than-expected September inflation data heightened concerns over the interest-rate outlook. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.88%, the S&P 500 declined 1.11%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.09%.

Crude Oil Prices Today

Brent crude traded near $106 per barrel on Thursday, holding recent gains as escalating hostilities in the Middle East and Eastern Europe heightened concerns over supply disruptions.

A container ship sank in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday after being struck by unidentified projectiles, while Iran-backed Houthi forces continued missile and drone attacks across Saudi Arabia. More oil tankers are avoiding their usual crude-loading areas, signalling disruptions to export operations amid increased Iranian attacks on shipping.

Meanwhile, Russia accused Ukraine of striking two oil refineries on Wednesday, including the 400,000-barrel-per-day Ryazan facility, in violation of an energy ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump.

In the US, American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed that crude inventories fell by 11.1 million barrels last week, marking the steepest decline since June 2025.

Q2 Results

48 companies will declare their earnings today.

360 One Wam, 5Paisa Capital, Advik Capital, Alok Industries, Angel One, Armee Infotech, Avenique, BFL Asset Finvest, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Carnation Industries, CCL Products (India), City Pulse Multiventures, Cyient DLM, DB Corp, Fedbank Financial Services, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Heritage Foods, IIFL Finance, Indian Bank, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Jio Financial Services, Kabra Extrusiontechnik, Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty, L&T Finance, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Metro Brands, MPF Systems, Mangalam Worldwide, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems, Nestle India, Orient Electric, Oriental Hotels, Persistent Systems, Polycab India, SBC Exports, Shree Krishna Infrastructure, South Indian Bank, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Tata Communications, Tech Mahindra, Tips Music, Tuni Textile Mills, UCO Bank, USG Tech Solutions, Vipul, Wipro.