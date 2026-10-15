Polycab India Q2 Results: Profit Rises 43% To Rs 977 Crore, Revenue Jumps 53%

Polycab India reported a 42.6% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 977 crore in the September quarter, while revenue from operations increased 52.8% year-on-year to Rs 9,899 crore from Rs 6,477 crore.

Consolidated Ebitda also rose 39.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,423 crore, compared with Rs 1,021 crore a year earlier.

However, Polycab India's Ebitda margin declined by 1.4 percentage points year-on-year to 14.4% in the September quarter, despite the strong growth in revenue.

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Furthermore, Ebitda growth of 39.4% trailed revenue growth of 52.8%, indicating that operating profitability did not keep pace with the increase in sales.

NCLT Appeal Hearing On Oct. 15

Separately, Polycab India's appeal in the matter involving Asier Metals Private Limited is scheduled to be heard by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Oct. 15, following approval for an early hearing. The matter was previously listed for Oct. 26, 2026.

The company had disclosed the development in a regulatory filing dated Oct. 14. The hearing relates to the appeal in the Asier Metals Private Limited versus Polycab India Limited matter.

Polycab India Share Price Today

Shares of Polycab India reversed their early gains and plunged during the trading session after the results were announced, as investors are assessing the slower operational growth of the business.

The stock, which had risen to a high of Rs 8,440 earlier in today's session, now has fallen to Rs 8,125 at around 1:22 p.m., down around 2.46%, from the previous close of Rs 8,335. The sharp reversal erased its earlier gains, with the stock slipping into negative territory despite opening at Rs 8,350.

Also Read: Polycab To Exit F&O As NSE Sets Dec. 30 Deadline; NCLAT Puts Insolvency Order On Hold

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