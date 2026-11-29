ITC Hotels Block Deal: BAT (Tobacco Manufacturers India) is planning to exit ITC Hotels by selling entire 6.28% stake via block deal on Monday, November 30, people aware of the development told NDTV Profit.

The offer price for the block deal has been set at Rs 175 per share, indicating a discount of around 5.2% from the last closing price. The total size of the block deal is estimated at around Rs 2,288.6 crore. Jefferies is acting as the sole broker for the deal, sources said.

The development comes over a month after ITC Hotels reported a strong September quarter, driven by sharp gains in its core hotels business, a surge in revenue from the branded residences segment, and recent acquisitions that expanded its portfolio. The company's profit grew at a stronger pace than the revenue, indicating a strong conversion of sales into earnings.

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The consolidated bottomline rose 51.4% year-on-year to Rs 201 crore from Rs 133 crore, up 25.6% in revenue to Rs 1,054 crore. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 37.3% to Rs 337 crore, which widened the margin by about 270 basis points to 32% from 29.3%. Hotel segment profit rose 46.4% on a 17.4% increase in revenue.

Hotel segment revenue stood at Rs 966 crore, up from Rs 823 crore a year earlier, while segment profit jumped to Rs 206 crore from Rs 141 crore. The branded residences business, which did not contribute in the same quarter last year, added Rs 71 crore in revenue and Rs 23 crore in segment profit.

Addutionally, acquisitions boosted the consolidated numbers. ITC Hotels bought Kerala Luxury Resorts Pvt., formerly Zuri Hotels and Resorts, on May 19, and GHK Hospitality & Infrastructures Ltd. on September 1. The company said the quarter's results include both businesses from those dates and are not directly comparable with previous periods. On a standalone basis, which excludes these subsidiaries, revenue grew 16.3% to Rs 885 crore and net profit rose 36.8% to Rs 207 crore.

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