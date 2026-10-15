GTA 6 Development Took Over 8 Years: How Rockstar Plans to Speed Up Its Next Game

Rockstar Games spent more than eight years developing Grand Theft Auto 6, keeping fans waiting for years for the next mainline instalment after GTA 5. However, the studio believes its next game will not require such a long development period, as the experience gained from GTA 6 could help speed up future projects.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Rockstar executives discussed the challenges behind the upcoming open world crime game, including its development timeline, ambitious design and repeated delays. The game is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X.



GTA 6 Development Took More Than Eight Years



Rockstar began working on GTA 6 in earnest after Red Dead Redemption 2 was released in 2018. The studio had initially considered a much larger game under the codename Project Americas, with plans for a map covering parts of North and South America. The concept was later narrowed down to Vice City and its surrounding regions.



The development process also involved extensive research. Rockstar employees visited Miami, Florida, to study locations such as nightclubs, beaches and areas associated with crime. These visits helped the team create a more believable game world, including realistic lighting and detailed characters. The studio's workforce also expanded significantly during this period, growing from 2,441 employees in 2018 to 4,711 across 12 offices, according to the report.



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Why Rockstar Expects Its Next Game To Arrive Faster



Phil Hooker, one of Rockstar's development heads, said the engine, tools and team assembled for GTA 6 would allow the studio to work more quickly on future titles. In simple terms, Rockstar will not have to rebuild every major part of its technology from scratch. Aaron Garbut, another development head, added that the studio had fundamentally changed several systems while making GTA 6 and does not intend to dismantle them again.



The game also faced delays due to the development of Red Dead Redemption 2, the Covid 19 pandemic and the additional time needed to complete the project. Its launch was moved twice after the first trailer appeared in 2023.



While Rockstar has yet to announce its next game after GTA 6, the studio's comments offer a glimpse into its future plans. Reusing existing technology could help reduce development time without compromising the level of detail players expect. However, the company has not revealed a release window or confirmed whether its next major project will be a new Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption title.



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