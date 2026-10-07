GTA 6 On PC? Xbox Lands Streaming Rights For Highly Anticipated Game

Microsoft's Xbox is reportedly preparing a major cloud-gaming push around Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), with the company securing an agreement that will allow the highly anticipated title to be streamed through Xbox Cloud Gaming when it launches in November 2026.

Rockstar Games has officially announced GTA 6 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, while a native PC version has yet to be announced. The reported streaming agreement could therefore make Xbox Cloud Gaming an important alternative for players who do not own one of the supported current-generation consoles, reported The Verge.

The development was reportedly discussed during an internal Xbox town hall, where Xbox CEO Asha Sharma teased that Microsoft was preparing a move involving GTA 6 that “no other platform holder is doing.” The exact terms and duration of the reported streaming arrangement have not been publicly disclosed.

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Initial reports described the deal as giving Xbox exclusive streaming rights for GTA 6, suggesting that Xbox Cloud Gaming could become the sole cloud service capable of streaming the game at launch. However, Microsoft later clarified that the arrangement is not exclusive. The company also confirmed that the deal does not mean GTA 6 will be available for PC streaming through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The clarification is significant for PC gamers. Earlier reports had suggested that players without a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S could potentially access GTA 6 through cloud streaming. That interpretation no longer appears to be accurate. The reported agreement should therefore not be viewed as a cloud-based PC version of GTA 6 at launch.

The GTA 6 announcement also comes as Microsoft prepares changes to its Xbox Cloud Gaming service. Under the planned structure, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will receive 15 hours of cloud gaming per month, while Premium subscribers will receive 10 hours and Essential subscribers five hours. Microsoft is also expected to introduce a pay-as-you-go option for additional streaming time, although pricing for the extra hours had not been announced.

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For now, Rockstar's official platform listing remains limited to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. While the reported Xbox streaming arrangement could strengthen Microsoft's cloud-gaming offering around one of the biggest game launches in history, the company's clarification means players should not interpret the deal as exclusive GTA 6 streaming access or as confirmation of a PC cloud version.

The exact scope, duration and broader availability of the streaming agreement remain subject to further announcements from Microsoft and Rockstar Games.

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