GTA 6 Leaks: What Cyberleek's Latest Gameplay Clips And Map Details Reveal

Grand Theft Auto 6, also called GTA 6, is one of the most anticipated video games of 2026. The game lets players explore a large fictional world, drive vehicles and follow a crime story.

Now, a new video shared by a leaker known as Cyberleek has revealed more footage ahead of the game's launch.

The video has attracted attention because it shows gameplay that Rockstar Games, the company making GTA 6, has not officially released. However, the footage and the details in it have not been fully confirmed.

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GTA 6 Latest Leak Shows Racing And Driving

According to The Verge, Cyberleek has shared around 25 minutes of alleged GTA 6 gameplay. The footage features Jason and Lucia, the game's two main characters, and includes a scene leading into a dirt bike race. The video also reportedly shows Jason driving a car from a first person view, meaning players see the road from the driver's perspective instead of viewing the vehicle from behind. A street racing sequence also appears in the footage.

These clips give fans an idea of how driving and racing could look in GTA 6. However, since the footage is leaked, it is not clear whether every feature shown will be available in the final game.

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What The Leaked GTA 6 Map Reveals



GTA 6 is set in Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida in the United States. Its main city, Vice City, is inspired by Miami. Rockstar has already shown parts of this setting in its official trailers. In August, Cyberleek also shared an image that was claimed to show a larger version of the game's map. According to reports, the image included Vice City, areas of open land, wetlands and several coastal locations.

It also showed five alleged county names: Kelly, Lummox, Leonard, Vice Dale and Mariana. However, the map's authenticity is disputed. Beebom reported that the GTA 6 Mapping Project team considered the leaked map fake in its initial assessment. Rockstar has not confirmed that image or the five county names. Players should therefore avoid treating them as confirmed locations in the game.



Rockstar Has Yet To Confirm The Leaks



Rockstar has not officially confirmed the latest footage. Its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has reportedly taken legal steps to identify people responsible for earlier leaks. Some scenes in the latest video may also have been created using tools meant for game developers, rather than features available to ordinary players. This means that a clip showing something in the game does not necessarily prove that players will be able to do the same after launch.



The latest GTA 6 leak offers another look at driving, racing and the game's main characters. The earlier map leak has also fuelled discussion about how large the game world could be. However, neither the leaked footage nor the disputed map provides a complete picture of the final game. Rockstar has announced November 19, 2026, as the release date for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Until more official details arrive, these leaks should be treated as unconfirmed information.



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