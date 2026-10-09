OnePlus Phone Offers: Amazon GIF Vs Flipkart BBD Vs Reliance Vs Croma - Who Has The Best Price?

OnePlus smartphones are available with festive offers across Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital and Croma. However, the discount can vary depending on the model, storage configuration and payment method. Comparing the same phone across retailers is therefore a better way to identify the deal that offers the most value.



OnePlus Nord 6: Comparing Prices Across Retailers



The OnePlus Nord 6 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is listed at Rs 46,999 on Reliance Digital, against an MRP of Rs 52,999. The retailer also advertises a Rs 2,500 discount with eligible HDFC credit card EMI transactions. Croma lists the same configuration at Rs 44,999, while Amazon advertises an effective price of Rs 42,999, including a Rs 2,000 credit card EMI discount.



Flipkart shows the same 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant at Rs 45,350, with a separate “Buy at Rs 43,082” offer price. Since the latter is displayed under maximum savings, buyers should check which offers apply before comparing it directly with the other retailers' prices. Based on the advertised figures, Amazon has the lowest clearly stated effective price for the Nord 6, provided the buyer qualifies for the credit card EMI discount.



OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite: More Affordable Options



For buyers looking at a less expensive phone, the OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is listed at Rs 28,499 on Croma. Flipkart shows the same configuration at around Rs 28,600, with a lower price available through eligible offers. Reliance Digital lists its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant at Rs 30,999, although it advertises an additional discount with eligible HDFC credit card EMI transactions.



The Nord CE6 Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and features a 144Hz AMOLED display. Its 5G connectivity and relatively large battery make it an option for buyers who want a phone for everyday use without moving into the premium price bracket.



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OnePlus N6x: Prices Across Retailers



The OnePlus N6x is another option for buyers looking to spend less. Croma lists the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model at Rs 20,499, while Reliance Digital lists it at Rs 22,999 for the same configuration. Reliance Digital also advertises a Rs 1,500 discount with eligible HDFC credit card EMI transactions.



The N6x features a 120Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset and a 7,000mAh battery. It is designed for buyers who prioritise battery life and basic everyday performance over advanced camera features.



Which Retailer Has The Best OnePlus Deal?



Amazon offers the lowest advertised effective price for the OnePlus Nord 6 among the retailers compared here. For the Nord CE6 Lite and N6x, Croma has lower listed prices than Reliance Digital for the variants mentioned above. However, Flipkart may also offer lower prices through additional discounts, depending on the offers available to each buyer.



A lower price is useful only if it applies to the exact phone variant you want. Before purchasing, compare the selected RAM and storage configuration, seller, payment method and delivery availability. Bank discounts and EMI offers can change the final amount.



ALSO READ; OnePlus Phone Offers: Best Deals To Check During Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 Sale

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