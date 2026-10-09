OnePlus Phone Offers: Best Deals To Check During Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 Sale

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 sale is now live in India, offering discounts on smartphones across price segments. OnePlus shoppers can find deals on Nord series devices as well as premium numbered models. Eligible buyers may also save more through bank offers, cashback and exchange discounts.

OnePlus Nord 6: Available At Rs. 44,999

The OnePlus Nord 6 features a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, a 165Hz AMOLED display and a massive 9,000mAh battery. It supports 80W fast charging and includes a 50 megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation. Eligible SBI card discounts and other applicable offers may bring the effective price down further.



OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Available At Rs. 26,999

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The Nord CE 6 Lite comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex processor, a 144Hz display and a 7,000mAh battery. It supports 45W fast charging and features a 50 megapixel main camera. Eligible bank discounts and cashback offers may reduce the final purchase price.

OnePlus Nord CE 6: Available At Rs. 34,999

The Nord CE 6 packs a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, an 8,000mAh battery and a 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display. It also features a 50 megapixel rear camera and a 32 megapixel front camera. Eligible payment offers may help buyers save more at checkout.



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OnePlus 15R: Available At Rs 56,999

The OnePlus 15R features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, a 165Hz display and a 7,400mAh battery. It also supports fast charging and high resolution video recording. Eligible bank offers may bring the effective price down further.

OnePlus 15: Available At Rs 81,999

The OnePlus15 is available on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival Sale at an effective price starting from 81,999 Rs (inclusive of applicable bank and card offers), while direct promotional listing prices on the platform start around 84,999 Rs (down from an M.R.P. of 89,999 Rs). The OnePlus 15 features a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a 165Hz display and a 7,300mAh battery.

With multiple OnePlus smartphones available across different price segments, Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 offers buyers an opportunity to upgrade their devices at attractive prices. From the performance focused Nord series to the premium OnePlus 15 lineup, the sale caters to different budgets and requirements. Eligible bank discounts and cashback offers add to the savings, making this festive season a good time to bring home a new OnePlus smartphone.



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