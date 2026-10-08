iPhone 15,16,17 Deals: Amazon vs Flipkart vs Reliance Digital - Who Is Offering Biggest Discount?

Apple's iPhone lineup is getting several offers during the ongoing festive sales across Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance Digital. While the iPhone 15 is available at a lower price at Reliance Digital, Flipkart has reduced the price of the iPhone 17 as part of its Big Billion Days sale. Amazon, meanwhile, is offering the iPhone 16 at a festive price along with additional bank benefits.



iPhone 15 Price And Offers



The iPhone 15 128GB is currently listed at Rs 67,999 on Flipkart, down from its listed MRP of Rs 74,900. The retailer is also showing the product as part of its festive pricing. Reliance Digital is offering the iPhone 15 128GB at Rs 59,900 against an MRP of Rs 69,900. The retailer's website also shows additional applicable offers, although the phone is currently unavailable online in some colours. Amazon has not listed a specific festive sale price for the iPhone 15 in its official Great Indian Festival announcement. The retailer is, however, offering a 10 percent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions and credit card EMI purchases during the sale.



iPhone 16 Gets Amazon's Festive Deal



Amazon is offering the iPhone 16 128GB at Rs 74,999 as part of its Great Indian Festival sale. Amazon has described this as one of its smartphone deals for the festive season. Customers can also get a 10 percent instant discount on eligible SBI cards, although the final benefit depends on the applicable terms. On Flipkart, the iPhone 16 128GB is currently listed at Rs 69,900. Reliance Digital is also listing the 128GB model at Rs 69,900, although its website currently indicates that some variants are unavailable online and directs customers to stores.



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iPhone 17 Sale Price



Flipkart is offering the iPhone 17 256GB at Rs 84,999 as its Big Billion Days price, compared with an MRP of Rs 99,900. The 512GB version is listed at Rs 1,09,999. Reliance Digital's current online catalogue lists the iPhone 17 512GB at Rs 1,02,900, although it is currently unavailable online and customers are being directed to stores. The retailer has also announced a Festival of Electronics offer for the 256GB iPhone 17 at Rs 79,899 from October 9. With the announced Rs 3,000 bank cashback and exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000, the effective price can go down to Rs 68,899 for eligible buyers.



Amazon's official Great Indian Festival announcement does not currently specify a separate sale price for the iPhone 17. However, the same 10 percent SBI card discount available across eligible products can apply where the iPhone 17 listing qualifies.



Which Retailer Has The Better iPhone Deal?



For the iPhone 15, Reliance Digital currently has the lowest directly listed price at Rs 59,900. For the iPhone 16, Flipkart and Reliance Digital are both listing the 128GB model at Rs 69,900, while Amazon's festive price is Rs 74,999 before any eligible bank discount. The iPhone 17 comparison is slightly different because Flipkart's Rs 84,999 price is already live as its Big Billion Days price, while Reliance Digital's Rs 79,899 offer begins on October 9. Buyers who are eligible for the bank and exchange benefits could potentially bring the Reliance Digital effective price down further.



The biggest difference across these sales is not always the headline price. Bank discounts, exchange offers and eligibility can change the final amount you pay. So, before placing an order, it is worth checking the exact product page, payment method and exchange value for your device.



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