Licensees Required To Comply With Security Norm: Govt Says India's SatCom Framework Is Fair & Non-Discriminatory

The government on Thursday said India's regulatory framework for satellite communication services is fair and non-discriminatory, rejecting suggestions circulating on social media that the framework is being applied in a discriminatory manner.

In a statement posted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on October 8, the government said it has put in place a fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework for all telecommunication services, including satellite communication services.

Three SatCom Licensees Granted Telecom Licences

The government said telecom licences have been granted to three Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) services based on non-geosynchronous satellite orbit (NGSO) satellite communications.

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According to the government, the licences are part of its commitment to enable the provision of satellite communication services in India.

However, the terms and conditions of the licences require every licensee to demonstrate compliance with specified security conditions.

Security Assessment Underway For All Three Licensees

The government said the security requirements are aimed at ensuring that satellite communication services meet various security norms, including those related to the safety of users and their data.

Security assessments are currently underway for all three licensees, the government said.

Once the security assessment process is completed for a licensed entity, it may proceed to the next step of seeking assignment of spectrum.

All Three SatCom Entities At Broadly Same Regulatory Stage

The government said that, at present, all three entities are at broadly the same regulatory stage.

It added that the suggestion that India's satellite communication regulatory framework, or its application, is unfair or discriminatory is "baseless and misconceived."

The clarification comes amid growing attention around the rollout of satellite communication services in India and the regulatory and security requirements that operators must meet before proceeding towards spectrum assignment.

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