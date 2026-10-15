HDFC AMC Q2 Results: Net Profit Falls 10.5%, Total Income Dips 9%

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.'s net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, saw a downturn of 10.5% on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday.

The mutual fund firm's profit was at Rs 749 crore, compared to Rs 837 crore, in the preceding quarter. The total income declined 9% QoQ to Rs 1,241 crore, compared to Rs 1,363 crore in the previous quarter.

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HDFC AMC Q2 Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Net profit down 10.5% At Rs 749 crore Vs Rs 837 crore

Total income down 9% At Rs 1,241 crore Vs Rs 1,363 crore

HDFC AMC Share Price Movement

Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. was up 1.83% to settle at Rs 174.05 crore, compared to a 1.66% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 2,296.90, compared to its previous close of Rs 2,296.90. During today's trading session, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 2,277.70 to Rs 2,424.90.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 2,205.60 and a high of Rs 2,967.25. On the performance front, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. share price is down 16.20% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. is Rs 1.26 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 21.7.

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