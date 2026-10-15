Wipro Q2 Results: Net Profit Slips To Rs 3,200 Crore

Wipro Ltd.'s net profit slipped by 4.5% on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis to Rs 3,200 crore, compared to Rs 3,352 crore in the preceding quarter, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The firm's revenue was up 1.1% at Rs 24,753 crore, compared to the previous quarter's Rs 24,479 crore. The EBIT increased by 4.1% QoQ to Rs 3,986 crore from Rs 3,830 crore.

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Wipro Q2 Results Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit down 4.5% At Rs 3,200 crore Vs Rs 3,352 crore

Revenue up 1.1% At Rs 24,753 crore Vs Rs 24,479 crore

EBIT up 4.1% At Rs 3,986 crore Vs Rs 3,830 crore

Net Profit At Rs 3,200 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 3,306 crore

Revenue At Rs 24,753 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 24,710 crore

EBIT At Rs 3,986 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 4,018 crore

EBIT Margin At 16.1% Vs Estimate Of 16.26%

Wipro Share Price Movement

Wipro Ltd.'s share price saw a 1.83% uptick to settle at Rs 174.05 crore at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 1.66% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

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The stock opened at Rs 173.01, compared to its previous close of Rs 170.92. During today's trading session, Wipro Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 172.71 to Rs 174.69.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 156.79 and a high of Rs 273.10. On the performance front, Wipro Ltd. share price is down 30.44% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of Wipro Ltd. is Rs 2.69 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 14.77.

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