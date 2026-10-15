IPO GMP Today: Tonbo Imaging Vs Sahajanand Vs Zetwerk Vs Bonfiglioli Transmissions: Who Has Highest Potential Listing Gain?

Tonbo Imaging India IPO is commanding the highest grey market premium among four mainboard IPOs opening for subscription on Thursday, Oct. 15. The issue has a GMP of Rs 500 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of 71.43% over its upper end of the price band.

Bonfiglioli Transmissions, Sahajanand Medical Technologies, and Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses are also showing positive grey market premiums. All four IPOs will remain open for subscription until Oct. 19, with tentative listings scheduled for Oct. 23.

IPO GMP Today: Latest Comparison

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IPO Latest GMP Upper Price Band Estimated Listing Price Implied Premium Tonbo Imaging Rs 500 Rs 700 Rs 1,200 71.43% Bonfiglioli Transmissions Rs 178 Rs 586 Rs 764 30.38% Zetwerk Rs 22 Rs 151 Rs 173 14.57% Sahajanand Medical Technologies Rs 41 Rs 344 Rs 385 11.92%

Tonbo Imaging IPO GMP Today

Tonbo Imaging India IPO has the highest GMP among the four offerings at Rs 500 per share, translating into an estimated premium of 71.43%. At this premium, the estimated listing price stands at Rs 1,200 against the upper end of the price band of Rs 700.

The Rs 852.18-crore issue is entirely an offer for sale, with a price band of Rs 665 to Rs 700 per share. The minimum retail application is for 21 shares, requiring Rs 14,700 at the upper end of the price band.

Tonbo Imaging operates in defence electronics, specialising in electro-optic and infrared technologies, thermal imaging, surveillance, and targeting systems.

Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO GMP Today

Bonfiglioli Transmissions has a GMP of Rs 178, indicating an estimated listing premium of 30.38%. Its implies the listing price is Rs 764 against the upper end of the price band of Rs 586.

The company aims to raise Rs 2,533.66 crore through an entirely offer-for-sale issue. Its price band is Rs 558 to Rs 586 per share, and the minimum lot comprises 25 shares, amounting to Rs 14,650.

The company manufactures power transmission solutions, including gearboxes, gear motors, and drives used in industrial automation, off-highway mobility, and wind energy.

Zetwerk IPO GMP Today

Zetwerk's GMP stands at Rs 22 per share, suggesting a potential listing premium of 14.57%. The implied listing price is Rs 173 against the upper end of the price band of Rs 151.

The Rs 5,012.33-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 2,830 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 2,182.33 crore. The price band is Rs 143 to Rs 151 per share, with a minimum lot size of 99 shares, requiring Rs 14,949.

Zetwerk operates a technology-driven manufacturing platform connecting businesses with manufacturing partners across industrial and consumer product categories.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO GMP Today

Sahajanand Medical Technologies has a GMP of Rs 41, indicating an estimated listing premium of 11.92%. Its implied listing price is Rs 385 against the upper end of the price band of Rs 344.

The Rs 475.48-crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale. The price band is Rs 327 to Rs 344 per share, and the minimum application comprises 43 shares, requiring Rs 14,792.

The medical device company specialises in vascular and structural heart intervention products, including coronary stents and other minimally invasive treatment devices.

Potential Listing Gain Per Lot

IPO Lot Size Latest GMP Estimated Gain Per Lot Tonbo Imaging 21 shares Rs 500 Rs 10,500 Bonfiglioli Transmissions 25 shares Rs 178 Rs 4,450 Zetwerk 99 shares Rs 22 Rs 2,178 Sahajanand Medical Technologies 43 shares Rs 41 Rs 1,763

Tonbo Imaging leads on both implied listing premium and estimated gain per retail lot, followed by Bonfiglioli Transmissions.

Investor caution: Grey market premiums are unofficial indicators based on market activity outside the stock exchanges. They can change before listing and do not guarantee actual listing prices or gains. Investors should assess the companies' fundamentals, valuations, and risk factors before applying.

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