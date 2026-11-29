Punjab Police have arrested two alleged operatives of an ISI-backed Pro-Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) module in SBS Nagar, claiming to have foiled a possible terror attack. The arrests were made on Sunday, with police recovering four 86-P hand grenades, two 9mm pistols and 20 cartridges from the accused.
According to a post by the Punjab Director General of Police on X, the module was being run by handlers based abroad. The operation was carried out jointly by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, and a central agency.
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Preliminary investigation shows the accused allegedly picked up the consignment from a spot near Behram in SBS Nagar on the instructions of their foreign-based handlers, police said.
An FIR has been registered at the SSOC police station in Amritsar under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act. Police said the investigation is continuing to trace the entire network, including local support and forward and backward linkages.
What the laws say
The Arms Act, 1959, regulates the acquisition, possession, manufacture, sale and transport of firearms and ammunition. A valid licence is required to keep them, and possessing illegal arms or ammunition can attract imprisonment and a fine, with tougher penalties for prohibited weapons.
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In a major breakthrough against cross-border terror networks, State Special Operations Cell (#SSOC) #Amritsar and Counter Intelligence #Jalandhar, in a joint operation with a central agency, busts an #ISI-sponsored Pro Khalistan Commando Force (#KCF) terror module operated by foreign-based handlers with the arrest of two key operatives from #SBSNagar and recovery of four 86-P hand grenades, two 9MM pistols and 20 cartridges, foiling a potential terror attack. Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused had allegedly procured the consignment from a location near Behram, SBS Nagar, on the directions of foreign-based handlers. An FIR has been registered at PS State Special Operations Cell (#SSOC), #Amritsar, under relevant sections of the BNS, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act. Further investigation is underway to uncover the entire terror network, local support networks and forward and backward linkages. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling terror networks, disrupting organised crime and ensuring peace, security and public safety across Punjab.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 29, 2026
The Explosive Substances Act, 1908, covers bombs, grenades and similar material. It makes it an offence to cause an explosion likely to endanger life or property, or to attempt it, and to make or possess explosives with intent to endanger life. Punishment can go up to life imprisonment.
Police have not said which sections of the three laws have been invoked.
"Punjab Police remains committed to dismantling terror networks, disrupting organised crime and ensuring peace, security and public safety across Punjab," the force said.
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