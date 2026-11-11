Kulgam Terror Attack: 30 Rounds Fired In 15 Seconds At CRPF Camp Caught On Camera

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at a security checkpoint in Akhran, near Mir Bazar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, on Wednesday afternoon.

CCTV footage from the area captured the intensity of the attack, showing nearly 30 rounds being fired in the first 15 seconds, followed by another dozen shots within the next minute.

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The attack took place at around 2.15 pm when the assailants opened fire at CRPF personnel deployed at a naka (checkpoint) before fleeing the spot.

"The incident took place at around 2.15 pm when the assailants fired at the CRPF personnel before fleeing the spot. The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment," the CRPF said in a statement.

The CCTV footage shows a CRPF personnel initially sitting outside a row of shops before another trooper runs into the frame from the right. The two personnel, armed with firearms, are then seen moving towards the direction from which the shots appear to have been fired. Audio from the footage captures men shouting as the personnel respond to the attack.

The three injured personnel have been identified as Rakesh Dass, Santosh Chandru and Somveer Singh. They were evacuated to a hospital in Anantnag district, where officials said they were out of danger.

Rakesh Dass sustained an injury to his left leg.

Santosh Chandru suffered injuries to his abdomen and spine.

Somveer Singh was injured in his left arm.

Visuals from the aftermath showed medical staff rushing to assist the injured personnel as they were carried into the hospital on stretchers.

Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area, erected additional barricades and deployed reinforcements in armoured vehicles. Authorities also used loudspeakers to ask residents to remain indoors as security operations continued.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was also in Kulgam district at the time of the attack, although officials clarified that he was not in the vicinity of the incident site.

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