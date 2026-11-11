Gunmaaster G9 Trailer Out: 'Will Shed Blood', Emraan Hashmi Warns Enemies Threatening His Love, Family

The trailer of Gunmaaster G9 takes Emraan Hashmi into a violent world where love, family and revenge collide. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh.

Gunmaaster G9 Trailer

The trailer opens with Emraan's character talking about faith, love and pride before hinting at the betrayal that changed his life. His bond with Genelia's character shows a softer side of him. He tells her, “I may not be able to make you laugh. But I will never let anyone make you cry.”

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His troubled past soon comes back into focus. A police officer describes him as someone who “was a thug” and is now pretending to be decent. Aparshakti's character appears to be his rival. After reciting “Nani teri morni ko mor le gaye…”, he warns, “Whoever commits treachery, the country devours him and his family.”

Emraan's character responds with a brutal warning to anyone who targets his loved ones. He says, “If anyone even looks at my love and my family, I will gouge their eyes out. If anyone raises a hand towards them, I will cut that hand off. I won't kill them one by one and lay them on the funeral pyre. First, I'll lay them on the pyre, and then I'll kill them. In love, it's customary to shed tears, but I will shed blood.”

The trailer also shows him walking towards armed men surrounding black SUVs in a rocky landscape. In another scene, he grabs a bloodied man by the hair inside a dimly lit room.

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Emraan Hashmi And Aditya Datt Reunite

Gunmaaster G9 brings Emraan, Aditya Datt and composer Himesh Reshammiya together nearly two decades after Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005).

The film also features Afsaana Banaaya Aapne, sung and composed by Himesh with Asees Kaur. The song plays during a romantic sequence in which Genelia's character tries to convince Emraan's character not to let his past affect their relationship.

What Emraan, Genelia And Aparshakti Said

Emraan said the film required a different kind of preparation because of its hand-to-hand combat, gun sequences and stunts. “I wanted to make sure that the action felt convincing and that audiences saw a side of me they hadn't seen before,” he said.

Genelia said the film brings together “action, romance, humour, music and emotion” and that she was looking forward to working with Emraan for the first time. Aparshakti said the film has “a very entertaining mix of characters and situations” along with moments that audiences can enjoy in theatres.

What Aditya Datt And Deepak Mukut Said

Aditya Datt said he wanted to present Emraan in “a full-blown, larger-than-life commercial action entertainer” while bringing together high-octane action and powerful music.

Producer Deepak Mukut said the team focused on the film's locations, production design and overall scale to create a theatrical experience.

Release Date

Gunmaaster G9 is set to release in theatres on November 27, 2026.

Watch Trailer Here:

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