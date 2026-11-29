The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane has directed the payment of Rs 47.2 lkah as compensation to the family of a 44-year-old man who died following a road accident in Malegaon in November 2017.

The deceased, Bhausaheb Kautik Aher, a resident of Dombivli, was riding his motorcycle near Jhadigaon on the Jhadi-Umrane Road on November 5, 2017, when a multi-utility vehicle collided with his two-wheeler. He remained hospitalised for several weeks before succumbing to his injuries on December 29, 2017.

Following the incident, Malegaon Taluka police registered a case against the MUV driver for rash and negligent driving. However, the vehicle owner and insurance company alleged that Aher was responsible for the accident.

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Tribunal Holds Driver Responsible

MACT member RV Mohite ruled that the accident occurred solely due to the negligence of the MUV driver in an November 26 dated order.

The tribunal also rejected the insurer's argument that insurance policy conditions had been violated, noting that the driver possessed a valid LMV licence and there was no evidence that the vehicle had been used for commercial purposes.

Family to Receive Over Rs 47 Lakh

While calculating compensation, the tribunal assessed Aher's monthly income at Rs 25,000 based on his employment as a supervisor at a company in Dombivli East.

The total compensation of Rs 47,18,010 includes Rs 31,23,750 towards the loss of future income, providing financial relief to the deceased's family more than nine years after the accident.

Road accidents continue to be a problem in Maharashtra, with a slight decline in fatal accidents. In the seven months from January to July, 21,447 accidents have been reported in the state. In this, 9,195 people have lost their lives, as per Loksatta. Although the number of accidents is almost the same as last year, the number of deaths has decreased by five and a half percent.

(With the PTI inputs)

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