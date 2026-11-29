Premium electric mobility startup Trevel is in talks with investors to raise USD 2.5 million (around Rs 22 crore) to fund its expansion across major Indian markets.

The company plans to consolidate its operations in Delhi-NCR before entering other key cities, targeting a presence in at least 10 cities over the next decade.

In an interview with PTI, Trevel Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer and Managing Director of the D S Jindal Group, Sahil Jindal, said the firm, which currently operates around 60 cars, is looking to scale its fleet to 1,000 vehicles by March 2028, with its immediate focus on achieving profitability at the 300-car level.

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"We've raised about a million (US dollars) before... about Rs 8 crore in the past. And now we're raising about (USD) 2.5 million... to get to that stage of 300," Jindal shared.

The proposed fundraise is part of the company's expansion plans, with discussions with several investors currently underway. Jindal expects funds to start coming in from December.

While the company plans to consolidate its presence in Delhi-NCR until it reaches a fleet of 1,000 cars, it is looking at markets such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai for subsequent expansion. "We want to be in NCR till 1,000 cars. Before we want to move out to any other city," he said.

Over the next 10 years, Trevel aims to establish a presence in at least 10 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Jindal said the company sees reaching 300 cars as an important milestone in demonstrating the commercial viability of its business model.

"This is the time at 300 we can prove ourselves to get profitable," he said, adding, "Our target is that only, that, you know, reach 300, makes books positive, and then move towards the bigger goals."

Trevel currently operates around 60 cars primarily in Gurugram, and provides airport transfers and other mobility services across Delhi-NCR.

The company is also looking to maintain an asset-light fleet model, with a larger proportion of vehicles being leased rather than owned. Of its current fleet, 10 cars are owned while 50 are leased. Going forward, it aims to have an 80:20 ratio of leased and owned vehicles, respectively.

Trevel currently has around 93 drivers and expects to require nearly 450 drivers to operate a fleet of 300 cars.

He said the company would continue operating a managed-fleet model instead of shifting to an aggregator-based structure.

"We will never pivot in terms of getting into the aggregation," Jindal stressed, adding that direct control over vehicles and drivers was central to maintaining service standards.





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