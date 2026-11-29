BSE and NSE have levied a combined penalty of Rs 5.8 lakh on JSW Dulux, formerly Akzo Nobel India, for alleged lapses in complying with regulatory norms governing board composition.

The company disclosed the penalties in a regulatory filing, adding that the charges levied separately by BSE and NSE amount to Rs 2.9 lakh each. JSW Dulux operates under the umbrella of the USD 23 billion JSW Group.

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In separate notices issued on November 27, 2026, BSE and NSE flagged the company's alleged failure to comply with Regulation 17(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The exchanges cited a breach spanning August 4 to September 30, 2026, alleging that the company failed to maintain its board in line with the stipulated regulatory requirements during the period.

Regulation 17(1) prescribes the composition of a listed company's board, including the proportion of executive and non-executive directors and the mandatory representation of independent and women directors, as part of SEBI's broader corporate governance framework.

Responding to the notices, JSW Dulux said the matter was under review and that it would take appropriate steps, including exploring the option of filing waiver applications, as permitted under the exchanges' notices.

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"The said are under review, and the same would be responded to appropriately, including the possibility of filing waiver application on the aforesaid as permitted under the aforesaid notices," the company said in its filing.

The company further clarified that the notices and the proposed penalties would not have any significant impact on its financial position, operations or other business activities.

The development comes amid regulatory requirements for listed companies to maintain prescribed corporate governance standards and ensure compliance with board composition norms.

(With PTI Inputs)

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