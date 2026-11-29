The Tamil spy thriller O.M Operation Mole bounced back at the box office on its second Saturday, recording a 34.8% jump in collections over Friday.

The Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi-starrer has now crossed the Rs 75 crore mark in India net collections on Day 9, while its worldwide earnings are nearing Rs 120 crore.

Here's a closer look at its Day 9 performance and box office trends.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Day 9 Box Office Collection

The Rajkumar Periasamy-directed film collected Rs 3.33 crore net in India on Day 9. This marks a 34.8% increase from its Day 8 collection of Rs 2.47 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 75.10 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 87.05 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film added Rs 50 lakh on Saturday, taking its total international gross collection to Rs 31.60 crore. O.M Operation Mole has recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 118.65 crore within nine days of its theatrical release.

The film sold an estimated 2,77,239 tickets on Day 9, taking its total ticket sales to over 60.87 lakh. It recorded an average collection of approximately Rs 12,892 per show across 2,583 screenings.

Language-Wise Earnings

On Day 9, the Tamil version led the collections with Rs 2.55 crore from 1,801 shows. The Telugu version contributed Rs 75 lakh across 680 shows, while the Hindi version added Rs 3 lakh from 102 shows.

In its first nine days, the Tamil version has collected Rs 53.70 crore, accounting for 71.5% of the film's total India net earnings. The Telugu version has contributed Rs 18.60 crore, while the Hindi version has earned Rs 2.80 crore.

ALSO READ | Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection Day 2: Sooraj Barjatya's Film Records 31% Growth After Slow Start

Day-Wise Earnings

O.M Operation Mole opened its theatrical run with an India net collection of Rs 18.10 crore. On Day 2, the film collected Rs 15.75 crore, registering a 13% decline. It earned Rs 15.90 crore on Day 3, marking a slight 1% increase over the previous day.

The film witnessed a sharp 60.4% drop on its first Monday, collecting Rs 6.30 crore on Day 4. It followed this with Rs 5.40 crore on Day 5 and Rs 4.10 crore on Day 6. On Day 7, the film earned Rs 3.75 crore, taking its first-week India net collection to Rs 69.30 crore.

During its second weekend, the film collected Rs 2.47 crore on Day 8. However, collections recovered on Saturday, rising 34.8% to Rs 3.33 crore on Day 9.

With this, O.M Operation Mole has collected Rs 5.80 crore net in India during its second week so far, taking its overall domestic net total to Rs 75.10 crore.

About The Film

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, O.M Operation Mole, also known as OM Chapter 1: Udhiram, was released in theatres on November 20. The action thriller stars Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi in lead roles, alongside Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, Renu Desai and Indrans.

The film is set in a gritty world where lawbreakers and law-enforcers operate in close proximity, with greed, power and poverty driving violence and bloodshed.

ALSO READ | Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi Starrer Jumps 19.2%, Crosses Rs 10 Crore Worldwide

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.