A magnitude 5.0 earthquake jolted Southern California on Saturday morning, November 28, damaging infrastructure and disrupting air traffic at Los Angeles International Airport. The epicenter of the tremor was located approximately three miles southwest of Manhattan Beach, near Los Angeles, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The initial earthquake was followed by dozens of aftershocks, prompting emergency officials to assess possible damage across the region. The shaking triggered car alarms, broke windows at the airport and caused items to fall from shelves in nearby communities.



A Delta Airlines aircraft approaching Los Angeles International Airport was forced to abort its landing as a precaution after the earthquake struck. Airport authorities also reported damage to terminal windows, while an aftershock dislodged a ceiling panel. Parts of a walkway in Terminal 7 were temporarily blocked off.

The Los Angeles Fire Department activated its earthquake response procedures, deploying personnel from 106 neighbourhood stations to inspect infrastructure and check for injuries. Officials later said no significant structural damage or injuries had been reported within the city.

The earthquake also prompted safety measures at a Chevron refinery in Southern California, where automated systems activated controlled flaring, producing visible flames and smoke. The company said the operation was precautionary and posed no threat to surrounding communities.

Residents described frightening moments as buildings shook. Teresa Macias, a 66-year-old resident of Lomita, said household decorations fell to the floor while her frightened dog hid beneath her bed.

Seismologist Lucy Jones said the earthquake was among the strongest to affect the Los Angeles area in recent years, although the aftershock activity remained within normal expectations. Manhattan Beach officials urged residents to remain alert, warning that additional tremors could occur over the coming hours or days, reported NDTV.

Southern California frequently experiences earthquakes because of its location along active geological fault systems. However, the region remains vulnerable to destructive seismic events, including the devastating 1994 Northridge earthquake, which killed dozens, injured thousands and caused billions of dollars in damage.

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Authorities continued monitoring conditions and advised residents to prepare for further aftershocks.

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