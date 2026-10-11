Adani's Kutch Copper Plans 115-Mw Renewable Energy Integration, Targets Lower Emissions

Adani Enterprises Ltd's Kutch Copper Ltd plans to integrate 115 megawatts of renewable energy into its operations as it looks to reduce emissions, conserve water and improve resource efficiency at its copper refinery in Mundra, Gujarat.

The company currently operates a copper smelter with a capacity of 5,00,000 tonnes per annum and plans to expand it to 1 million tonnes, which would make it the world's largest single-location custom smelter, according to the company.

In its maiden sustainability report, Kutch Copper outlined plans to embed environmental, social and governance considerations into its operations as demand for the metal grows on the back of energy transition investments, electric mobility, power transmission and industrial expansion.

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"A key element of our sustainability strategy is the planned integration of 115 megawatts of renewable energy, a significant step towards reducing the carbon footprint of our operations and advancing long-term decarbonisation goals," the company said.

Copper is a key material for clean energy technologies and electrification, placing the metal at the centre of efforts to cut carbon emissions.

Kutch Copper said it aims to scale up production while integrating sustainability considerations into business decisions, operations and stakeholder engagement.

The company said it operates on nearly 100 per cent desalinated water and follows a zero-liquid-discharge approach to reduce dependence on freshwater and improve water conservation.

"We are currently treating 99.8 per cent of sulphur emissions, reflecting our commitment to adopting global standards in environmental stewardship and pollution control by leveraging advanced environmental technologies," Kutch Copper said in the report.

Beyond its manufacturing operations, the company said it is investing in community programmes focused on healthcare, education, livelihoods and social development.

The Adani Group has committed USD 1.2 billion to the project, according to the company.

The group sees the domestic copper industry as playing a key role in India's ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070, supported by investment in green infrastructure and environmental management.

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