'World Wants Me To Die': Bryan Johnson On Public Reaction To His Illness After Autoimmune Diagnosis

Tech entrepreneur and longevity enthusiast Bryan Johnson has responded to the public reaction following his diagnosis of autoimmune gastritis, saying he believes some people celebrated his illness because of his efforts to challenge ageing and human mortality.

Johnson, who is known for his ambitious anti-ageing programme and health optimisation efforts, said his diagnosis sparked widespread discussion online, with reactions ranging from support and concern to criticism. He claimed that some social media users viewed his health condition as a setback or failure in his pursuit of extending human lifespan.

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In a statement shared in an X post, Johnson said the criticism was not solely about his medical condition but reflected a broader discomfort with individuals who challenge conventional ideas about ageing and death. “People pointed to schadenfreude, the pleasure of another's failure. Yes, there's that. There is a special place in people's hearts that loves to see others fail, especially when that person's presence threatens their own psychological stability in some way or helps them feel better about themselves. But, if you look over the social media commentary about me, you'll see that pattern: ‘He deserved it,'” he wrote.

He argued that society often expects those who attempt to push the boundaries of human longevity to fail, suggesting that some people feel reassured when such efforts face obstacles.

Johnson compared his experience with historical and mythological figures, including Gilgamesh, Asclepius and Jesus. “Asclepius became so skilled at rejuvenation that he raised the dead. As punishment, Zeus struck him down with a thunderbolt to enforce life-and-death authority. This is the story of Jesus. Pontius Pilate offered a choice between a thief and the immortalist, and the crowd demanded the execution. People need this story conclusion to keep themselves sane. The challenger must lose and the loss must appear deserved. It's a shield of self-preservation,” he added.

He said he does not consider his diagnosis a reason to abandon his longevity research, describing it instead as another challenge in his pursuit of advancing health science.

Johnson revealed that he was diagnosed with autoimmune gastritis, a condition in which the immune system attacks cells in the stomach lining. He said the condition was identified after years of unexplained low ferritin levels and further medical examinations, including stomach biopsies.

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Johnson, who reportedly spends millions of dollars annually on his health optimisation programme, Project Blueprint, has continued to promote research aimed at understanding ageing and improving human health. Despite the public debate surrounding his diagnosis, he thanked supporters for their encouragement and said he remains optimistic about the future of longevity medicine.

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