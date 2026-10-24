F1 US GP Qualifying Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

Formula 1 returns to the United States for the 2026 United States Grand Prix, with drivers set to battle for pole position at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

With the Drivers' Championship battle heating up, Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen will be among the drivers to watch as they look to secure a strong starting position.

The Austin circuit, known for its elevation changes, challenging corners and long straights, is expected to test the drivers throughout the session.

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The 2026 United States Grand Prix could prove to be a landmark weekend in the Formula 1 title race, with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli having a mathematical chance of securing his maiden Drivers' Championship in Austin.

Antonelli heads into the weekend with a 102-point lead over teammate George Russell but will need a victory and favourable results from his rivals to seal the title. Russell and Lewis Hamilton must finish ninth or lower and fifth or lower, respectively, for Antonelli to be crowned champion at the US GP.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen will look to carry his momentum forward after winning the Singapore Grand Prix, while Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc and McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will also be aiming for a strong result.

With qualifying determining the starting grid at the Circuit of the Americas, the battle for pole position could set the tone for a potentially decisive race weekend.

Welcome to motorsport's wild frontier. Dylan Gossett, take it away 🤠 #F1 https://t.co/1jqf4sFmAA — Formula 1 (@F1) October 22, 2026

F1 US GP Qualifying: Date

Qualifying for the 2026 United States Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, October 25 (for Indian audiences).

F1 US GP Qualifying: Time

The qualifying session begins at 2:30 AM IST on Sunday.

F1 US GP Qualifying: Venue

The qualifying session will take place at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, United States.

F1 US GP Qualifying: Live Streaming In India

Fans in India can watch the qualifying session live on FanCode.

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