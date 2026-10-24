Air India Suspends Riyadh, Dammam Flights Till November 7; Jeddah Services Hit Till October 31

Air India and Air India Express have extended the suspension of flights to and from three Saudi Arabian cities amid the prevailing situation in the region, with services to Riyadh and Dammam suspended until November 7 and flights to Jeddah halted until October 31.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh issued a travel alert, reiterating the revised suspension dates announced by the airlines.

“Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 7 November 2026, while services to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until 31 October 2026,” reads a post by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh on X.

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Air India said passengers with confirmed bookings issued on or before October 24, 2026, can opt for flexible rebooking or a full refund upon cancellation.

The airline has also announced one-time complimentary rebooking options for eligible passengers, subject to seat availability.

Air India passengers travelling to or from Riyadh and Dammam, whose original travel dates fall on or before November 7, can rebook to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia for travel until November 21.

For passengers booked on Jeddah routes with original travel dates up to October 31, the complimentary rebooking facility will be available for travel until November 14.

Air India Express has announced similar relief for eligible passengers. Those booked on Riyadh and Dammam routes on or before October 24, with original travel dates up to November 7, can avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain and India. The revised travel must be completed by November 21.

For Air India Express passengers booked on Jeddah routes on or before October 24, with original travel dates up to October 31, the rebooking facility will be available for travel until November 14. The option covers operational Air India Express stations in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain and India, subject to availability.

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The airlines have advised affected passengers to contact their customer service teams or city booking offices for assistance with refunds and rebooking.

Air India passengers can reach the airline's contact centres at +91 11 69329333 or +91 11 69329999. Air India Express passengers can contact +91 124 6935600.

Earlier the Consulate said that it continues to assist Indian nationals affected by flight disruptions through its Control Rooms, community networks and coordination with Saudi authorities and airlines.

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