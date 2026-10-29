'Got My Car For Less': Apple Selling Touchscreen MacBook Pro For Rs 18.77 Lakh

Apple's first touchscreen MacBook Pro has only just launched in India, and its price is already the subject of jokes online. A screenshot from Apple's online store showing a shopping bag total of Rs 18,77,600 has gone viral on X.

X user @sumitkbehal shared the screenshot, writing that Apple is selling the touchscreen MacBook Pro "for just ₹18,77,600". He added ironically, that buyers could opt for an "affordable" monthly EMI of Rs 1,63,552 and get a power adapter free to charge the device. "This is Apple's Growth Story," he wrote.

Reposting it, user @saurabhyadavz offered his own comparison: "I got my first car in less money than this."

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What the Screenshot Shows

The screenshot shows a 16-inch MacBook Pro in Silver with the M5 Max chip and the new PROLED XDR display, priced at Rs 18,17,700. Adding AppleCare+ for Rs 59,900 brings the total to Rs 18,77,600.

The EMI option shown carries an interest rate of 15.99 per cent a year over 12 months. With AppleCare+, the monthly payment rises to Rs 1,68,986. The page also mentions savings of up to Rs 15,000 with eligible cards.

ALSO READ | Apple Launches First Touchscreen MacBook Pro: Price, Features, And More

Why the Price Is So High

The figure is accurate, but only for a fully loaded machine. Apple lets buyers configure the MacBook Pro with up to 128GB of unified memory and up to 16TB of storage, and choosing the highest options, along with AppleCare+, pushes the price close to Rs 19 lakh.

In India, the new MacBook Pro actually starts at Rs 3,49,900 for the 14-inch model with the M5 Pro chip, and Rs 4,09,900 for the 16-inch version. The M5 Max models start at Rs 5,49,900 and Rs 5,89,900 respectively.

What's New

This is the first MacBook Pro that responds to touch, so users can tap and swipe on the screen itself, whether that's browsing a website, enlarging a photo or flipping through a presentation. Its new PROLED XDR panel uses tandem OLED technology, refreshes at up to 120Hz and can get as bright as 2,000 nits.

Dynamic Island also makes its Mac debut. Apple says the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are designed for heavy work such as video editing, coding, 3D rendering and AI tasks. Connectivity includes three Thunderbolt 5 ports, HDMI, an SDXC card slot, MagSafe charging, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, and Apple rates the battery at up to 24 hours, depending on use.

Buyers in India have been able to place orders since October 28, and the laptops reach customers from November 9. The configuration in the screenshot, however, shows a later delivery window of November 18 to 25, or in-store pickup at Apple BKC on November 25.

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