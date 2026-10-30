India A Vs New Zealand A Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 2nd Unofficial Test Live

India A will take on New Zealand A in the second unofficial Test of the three-match series, starting Saturday, October 31. The four-day match will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, with India A looking to build on their strong comeback in the opening game.

Dhruv Jurel will continue to lead India A, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal and Washington Sundar among the players in the squad. Mohammed Siraj has also been added to the team for the second match.

The first unofficial Test between the two sides ended in a draw at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln. New Zealand A had taken control of the contest after bowling India A out for 113 in their first innings and then posting 317 in reply. However, India A produced a strong batting comeback in their second innings, scoring 516 runs to set the hosts a target of 313.

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Devdutt Padikkal led the recovery with a superb 199, while Sai Sudharsan scored 91, Yash Rathod made 66 and Washington Sundar contributed 52. India A then came close to defending the target, reducing New Zealand A to 13/3 early in the chase, with Auqib Nabi claiming all three wickets.

However, Curtis Heaphy stood firm with an unbeaten 90 off 187 balls, while Jayden Lennox supported him at the other end.

New Zealand A finished on 187/9 after 65 overs, still needing 126 runs to win. India A were just one wicket away from victory, but fading light brought an early end to play, resulting in a draw.

Here are all the details about the India A vs New Zealand A 2nd unofficial Test:

India A vs New Zealand A: Date

Th second unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A will begin on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

India A vs New Zealand A: Time

The match will start at 3:30 AM Indian Standard Time.

India A vs New Zealand A: Venue

The second unofficial Test will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.

India A vs New Zealand A: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the India A vs New Zealand A second unofficial Test will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1 in India.

India A vs New Zealand A: Live Streaming

The live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

India A vs New Zealand A: Squads

India A: Dhruv Jurel (captain and wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Yash Rathod, R. Smaran, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Shikhar Mohan, Mukesh Choudhary, Mukesh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra (wicketkeeper).

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New Zealand A: Rhys Mariu (captain), Matt Boyle, Kristian Clarke, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Zak Gibson, Mitchell Hay (wicketkeeper), Curtis Heaphy, Simon Keene, Jayden Lennox, Jarrod McKay, Tim Robinson, Fraser Sheat.

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