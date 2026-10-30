BCCI Announces U19 Squad For Asia Cup; India-Pakistan Clash Scheduled For Nov 8: Check Schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday, October 30, announced India's 15-member squad for the upcoming ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026, which will be held in Muscat, Oman, from November 5 to 14.

Lakshya Raichandani has been appointed captain of the Indian team, while Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan will serve as his deputy.

The squad also includes Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid, who are the sons of former Indian legend batters Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid.

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Anvay has been named among the wicketkeeper-batters. The Junior Cricket Committee selected the 15-member squad for the continental tournament.

India have been placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Malaysia.

India will begin their campaign against Nepal on November 6 at OCC Turf 1 in Muscat. They will then face Pakistan on November 8 at the same venue before taking on the UAE on November 10 at OCC Turf 2.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled to take place on November 12. The tournament final will be played on November 14.

India U19 Squad For Asia Cup 2026:

Lakshya Raichandani (Captain), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineeth, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (Vice-Captain), Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (Wicketkeeper), Rajat Baghel (Wicketkeeper), V. Yashveer, Aryan Savsani, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, Shavin Vinod and Ishan Sood.

India's Fixtures At U19 Asia Cup 2026:

November 6: India vs Nepal — OCC Turf 1, Muscat

November 8: India vs Pakistan — OCC Turf 1, Muscat

November 10: India vs UAE — OCC Turf 2, Muscat

The semi-finals will be held on November 12, followed by the final on November 14.

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