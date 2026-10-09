U19 Asia Cup 2026: India Vs Pakistan Date Confirmed, Full Schedule Out

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the schedule for the Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026, which will be held in Oman from November 5 to 14. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group and will meet on November 8 in one of the key matches of the tournament.

Associate nations, which include Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), complete the group, while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Malaysia feature in the other group.

The tournament will begin on November 5, when Sri Lanka will take on Malaysia, and Bangladesh will face Afghanistan. Both matches will start simultaneously at 10:30 AM IST, with the games scheduled to take place at the Oman Cricket Academy (OCA) Ground 1 and Ground 2.

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India will begin its campaign against Nepal on November 6, while Pakistan will face the UAE on the same day. India will then take on Pakistan on November 8, before facing the UAE on November 10. Pakistan will play Nepal in its final group-stage match on November 10.

The group-stage matches will conclude on November 10, with the semifinals scheduled for November 12. The winner of Group A will face the runner-up of Group B in the first semifinal, while the winner of Group B will take on the runner-up of Group A in the second semifinal.

The tournament will conclude with the final scheduled for November 14 at OCA Ground 2.

Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026: Full Schedule

Date Match Venue Start Time (IST) November 5 Sri Lanka U19 vs Malaysia U19 OCA Ground 2 10:30 AM November 5 Bangladesh U19 vs Afghanistan U19 OCA Ground 1 10:30 AM November 6 Pakistan U19 vs UAE U19 OCA Ground 2 10:30 AM November 6 India U19 vs Nepal U19 OCA Ground 1 10:30 AM November 7 Afghanistan U19 vs Malaysia U19 OCA Ground 2 10:30 AM November 7 Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19 OCA Ground 1 10:30 AM November 8 UAE U19 vs Nepal U19 OCA Ground 2 10:30 AM November 8 India U19 vs Pakistan U19 OCA Ground 1 10:30 AM November 9 Bangladesh U19 vs Malaysia U19 OCA Ground 2 10:30 AM November 9 Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19 OCA Ground 1 10:30 AM November 10 India U19 vs UAE U19 OCA Ground 2 10:30 AM November 10 Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19 OCA Ground 1 10:30 AM November 12 Semifinal 1: Group A winner vs Group B runner-up OCA Ground 2 10:30 AM November 12 Semifinal 2: Group B winner vs Group A runner-up OCA Ground 1 10:30 AM November 14 Final OCA Ground 2 10:30 AM

India are yet to announce the squad for the upcoming tournament.

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