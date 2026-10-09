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U19 Asia Cup 2026: India Vs Pakistan Date Confirmed, Full Schedule Out

The men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 will be held in Oman from November 5 to 14, with eight teams competing across two groups.

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U19 Asia Cup 2026: India Vs Pakistan Date Confirmed, Full Schedule Out
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi be included in India's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 squad?
Photo Source: PTI

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the schedule for the Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026, which will be held in Oman from November 5 to 14. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group and will meet on November 8 in one of the key matches of the tournament.

Associate nations, which include Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), complete the group, while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Malaysia feature in the other group.

The tournament will begin on November 5, when Sri Lanka will take on Malaysia, and Bangladesh will face Afghanistan. Both matches will start simultaneously at 10:30 AM IST, with the games scheduled to take place at the Oman Cricket Academy (OCA) Ground 1 and Ground 2.

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India will begin its campaign against Nepal on November 6, while Pakistan will face the UAE on the same day. India will then take on Pakistan on November 8, before facing the UAE on November 10. Pakistan will play Nepal in its final group-stage match on November 10.

The group-stage matches will conclude on November 10, with the semifinals scheduled for November 12. The winner of Group A will face the runner-up of Group B in the first semifinal, while the winner of Group B will take on the runner-up of Group A in the second semifinal.

The tournament will conclude with the final scheduled for November 14 at OCA Ground 2.

Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026: Full Schedule

DateMatchVenueStart Time (IST)
November 5Sri Lanka U19 vs Malaysia U19OCA Ground 210:30 AM
November 5Bangladesh U19 vs Afghanistan U19OCA Ground 110:30 AM
November 6Pakistan U19 vs UAE U19OCA Ground 210:30 AM
November 6India U19 vs Nepal U19OCA Ground 110:30 AM
November 7Afghanistan U19 vs Malaysia U19OCA Ground 210:30 AM
November 7Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19OCA Ground 110:30 AM
November 8UAE U19 vs Nepal U19OCA Ground 210:30 AM
November 8India U19 vs Pakistan U19OCA Ground 110:30 AM
November 9Bangladesh U19 vs Malaysia U19OCA Ground 210:30 AM
November 9Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19OCA Ground 110:30 AM
November 10India U19 vs UAE U19OCA Ground 210:30 AM
November 10Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19OCA Ground 110:30 AM
November 12Semifinal 1: Group A winner vs Group B runner-upOCA Ground 210:30 AM
November 12Semifinal 2: Group B winner vs Group A runner-upOCA Ground 110:30 AM
November 14FinalOCA Ground 210:30 AM

India are yet to announce the squad for the upcoming tournament.

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