IPL 2027: Robin Uthappa Appointed As Mumbai Indians Batting Coach

Mumbai Indians have appointed former India batter Robin Uthappa as their batting coach ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The five time champions announced a revamped coaching group on Friday, October 30, bringing together former players and experienced coaches as they prepare for the next edition of the tournament.



Uthappa will work under newly appointed head coach Kieron Pollard, who took over the role following Mahela Jayawardene's departure. The franchise has also named Mitchell McClenaghan as bowling coach, T. Dilip as fielding coach and Dhawal Kulkarni as development bowling coach.



Robin Uthappa Returns To Mumbai Indians



Uthappa returns to Mumbai Indians after representing the franchise during the inaugural IPL season in 2008. He was part of the squad that won the inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2007. During his IPL career, Uthappa represented six franchises and scored 4,411 runs in 177 matches. He won the Orange Cap in 2014 after scoring 660 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders, helping the team win the title that season. He also won the IPL with Chennai Super Kings in 2021 before retiring from the league in 2022. In his new role, Uthappa will focus on improving the team's batting, helping players make better tactical decisions and preparing them for the changing demands of T20 cricket.



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Mumbai Indians Announce Three More Coaching Appointments



McClenaghan will take charge of the bowling department after previously representing Mumbai Indians between 2015 and 2020. The New Zealand fast bowler was part of four IPL title winning campaigns with the franchise in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Dilip joins as fielding coach after working with the India men's team. He was part of the coaching setup during India's victories at the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups and the 2025 Champions Trophy.



Kulkarni, meanwhile, returns as development bowling coach. A two time IPL champion with Mumbai Indians, he will work on developing bowling talent, particularly young Indian bowlers, with responsibilities extending beyond the tournament season.



Kieron Pollard To Lead Mumbai Indians In IPL 2027



The coaching appointments follow Pollard's elevation to head coach earlier this month. The former West Indies all rounder had served as Mumbai Indians' batting coach for four IPL seasons after retiring as a player from the league. The franchise has also parted ways with bowling coaches Lasith Malinga and Paras Mhambrey, along with fielding coach Carl Hopkinson, as part of the changes ahead of IPL 2027.



Mumbai Indians' revamped coaching setup signals a fresh approach as the franchise looks to return to title contention. Bringing back former players could help maintain continuity while introducing new ideas into player development. With Pollard leading the group and Uthappa taking charge of batting, the focus will now be on turning coaching experience into stronger performances when the team takes the field in IPL 2027.



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