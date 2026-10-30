Gig Workers Get A Place In India's Social Security Framework As Centre Notifies National Board

The Centre has taken a step towards bringing millions of unorganised, gig and platform workers into India's formal social security framework by notifying the constitution of the National Social Security Board for Unorganised Workers and Gig & Platform Workers on October 30.

The Board, constituted under the Code on Social Security, 2020, will recommend welfare schemes for these workers, advise the government on social security measures and monitor the implementation of welfare programmes.

The newly constituted Board will be headed by the Union Minister for Labour and Employment. Its members will include representatives from the Central and state governments, aggregator companies, employers, civil society organisations, trade unions and associations representing gig and platform workers.

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The panel will assess the needs of different sections of the workforce and recommend suitable social security schemes to the Centre. Its mandate also includes advising the government on matters relating to the implementation of the Code on Social Security and monitoring the implementation of welfare schemes for unorganised, gig and platform workers.

The Board will also review record-keeping mechanisms at the state level and examine expenditure from designated funds and accounts associated with these welfare initiatives.

Under the prescribed framework, the National Social Security Board will meet at least three times a year and conduct its proceedings in accordance with rules laid down by the Central Government.

Why The National Social Security Board Matters For Gig Workers

The constitution of the Board comes at a time when India's gig and platform economy is expanding, with millions of people earning their livelihoods through app-based services such as ride-hailing, food delivery, logistics and other digital platforms.

Unlike conventional salaried employment, gig and platform-based work often operates outside traditional employer-employee arrangements. This can leave workers with limited access to structured social security benefits and other employment-related protections.

The notification creates an institutional mechanism through which the concerns of these workers can be considered while framing welfare measures. It also provides a formal structure for recommending schemes and monitoring their implementation.

However, the constitution of the Board does not automatically translate into new benefits or payments for workers. The actual social security benefits available to them will depend on the schemes subsequently recommended, framed and implemented by the government.

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