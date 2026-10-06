Mphasis Extends Social Security Scotland Partnership To Support Benefits Platform

Mphasis has expanded its public-sector technology footprint in the UK after securing a contract worth approximately £35.4 million from Social Security Scotland to manage and maintain the agency's core benefits management platform.

Under the agreement, the Indian IT services company will support the platform that underpins benefit applications, eligibility decisions and payments for around 2 million people across Scotland. The engagement is aimed at keeping the system stable, secure and available as citizens access essential social security services, as per exchange filings.

The contract builds on Mphasis' existing relationship with Social Security Scotland and deepens its role in supporting the agency's technology infrastructure.

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Social Security Scotland is an executive agency of the Scottish Government responsible for administering the country's social security system. Mphasis said its work will include support and maintenance for the benefits case management platform, with a focus on continuity and service resilience.

The company's European business head, Ashish Devalekar, said the engagement aligns with its broader public-sector focus and its work with government organisations on reliable digital services.

The agreement covers operational support rather than the introduction of a new benefits platform, making continuity and system performance key elements of the engagement.

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The deal also strengthens Mphasis' presence in government technology services, where maintaining critical digital infrastructure has become an important part of long-term public-sector contracts worldwide.

In the stock market, Mphasis shares closed at Rs 2,284 on October 6, 2026, down 0.57%, or Rs 13.10, from the previous close of Rs 2,297.10. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 2,306 and a low of Rs 2,265.50 during the session.

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